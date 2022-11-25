Mahindra XUV400 Electric Homologated – Variant, Power Details Leak

Considering its multitude of segment-first features and best-in-class range, XUV400 could be another bestseller from Mahindra

Unvieled on the eve of World EV Day in September 2022, Mahindra XUV400 has potential to emerge as a strong rival to Tata Nexon EV. It is built on the same platform as XUV300 and shares a significant percentage of the equipment list.

Test drives for XUV400 are expected to commence in December, whereas prices are likely to be announced in January 2023. Ahead of its launch, details about XUV400 have been revealed via RTO-issued type approval certificate.

Mahindra XUV400 variants, specs

There will be 3 variants on offer, the base-spec 5S, EP 5S and EL 5S. XUV400 is 4,200 mm long, 1,821 mm wide and 1,634 mm tall. Wheelbase is at 2,600 mm and gross vehicle weight is 1,960 kg. XUV400 has larger dimensions in comparison to its primary rival Nexon EV Max, which means roomier interiors and larger boot space. As compared to Nexon EV Max’s 350 litres boot space, XUV400 offers 378 litres.

XUV400 is equipped with a 39.4 kWh battery pack with 112 Ah capacity. Electro-chemical composition of the battery is NMC (nickel, manganese and cobalt). The battery pack weighs 309 kg, making it the heaviest single component of the EV. Top speed of XUV400 is 150 kmph in both laden and unladen condition. 0-100 kmph is achieved in 8.3 seconds, making it the fastest Indian make passenger vehicle in non-luxury segment.

Mahindra XUV400 utilizes an AC – synchronous motor that generates 110 kW (147.5 hp) of max power at 5,500 rpm and 310 Nm of peak torque. Max thirty minutes peak power is rated at 60 kW (80 hp) at 4,000 rpm. Range is 456 km, as per AIS 040 (Rev. 1) standard. This is higher than Nexon EV Max that has ARAI certified range of 437 km. Real-world range of XUV400 will determine how effective it will be in challenging Nexon EV.

While the battery pack used for XUV400 has been manufactured by Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. in collaboration with Mahindra, the electric motor and battery controller will be sourced from China. These units will be manufactured by Valeo Siemens eAutomotive (Changshu) Co. Ltd. As battery pack is the costliest part of an EV, manufacturing it inhouse will allow Mahindra to launch XUV400 at a competitive price point. Base-spec model could be launched at around Rs 17 lakh.

Mahindra XUV400 features

Mahindra XUV400 is distinguishable with its exciting colour options, contrasting copper highlights and closed-off grille. Unique X-shaped elements have been used across the grille and other parts, which add another layer of dynamism to the EV. Colour choices for XUV400 include Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue.

Interiors are quite similar to XUV300 with features such as sunroof, large touchscreen, 7 airbags, dual zone climate control and adjustable steering wheel. XUV400 will have multi drive modes of Fun, Fast and Fearless, each offering a unique mix of throttle, steering and regen. There will be a single pedal ‘Lively’ mode as well, a segment first feature designed especially for driving in heavy traffic.