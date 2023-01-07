Mahindra XUV400 Electric Sets New Record – 751 Kms, 24 Hrs, Sub 0 Temp

Agility and smoothness of XUV400 on Manali-Leh highway reveals that driving dynamics could be even better that powerful ICE-based SUVs

Mahindra has been creating one bestseller after another and the next big launch is XUV400 Electric. It debuted last year in September and prices are expected to be announced sometime this month.

Base-spec variants of XUV400 could be offered at around Rs 17 lakh or even lower to improve competencies against primary rival Tata Nexon EV. XUV400 technical specs are better than Nexon EV across dimensions, range, battery capacity, etc. A tough battle can be expected ahead and it will be interesting to see who wins eventually.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric – New Record

Mahindra has revealed that the XUV400 Electric has set a new record. It has become the first ever electric vehicle to cover a distance of 751 kms within 24 hours, in sub-zero temperatures. The drive started from Kyelang, Lahaul Spiti, Himachal Pradesh and covered a distance of 751kms in 24 hours.

Automotive enthusiasts who saw XUV400 in the steep inclines of the sub-zero terrain said that the electric SUV can be seen effortlessly zig zagging across steep inclines. It is quite remarkable, as negotiating inclines at high altitudes is a challenging task for any vehicle. XUV400 can be seen smoothly accelerating and overtaking other cars without any jerky motions. It goes on to show its power and refined performance.

XUV400 will be utilizing a 39.4 kWh battery pack that has 112 Ah capacity rating. The battery pack has NMC (nickel, manganese and cobalt) electro-chemical composition. Gross vehicle weight is 1,960 kg, of which, the battery pack itself weighs 309 kg. But as evidenced with the spotted test mule, XUV400 has impressive acceleration.

Officially, XUV400 can achieve 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. This makes it the fastest passenger vehicle to be produced in India, excluding the non-luxury segment. XUV400 has a top speed of 150 kmph, which is applicable in both laden and unladen conditions. Dimensionally, XUV400 is 4,200 mm long, 1,821 mm wide, 1,634 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. These numbers are higher than XUV300, although both SUVs are based on the same platform. Users can expect roomier interiors for all passengers. Boot space is also pretty good at 378 litres.

XUV400 range, specs

XUV400 has a certified range of 456 km, as per AIS 040 (Rev. 1) standard. In comparison, Nexon EV Max has a certified range of 437 km (ARAI). As there’s not much difference between the two in terms of certified range, it’s the real-world range that will determine if XUV400 can triumph over Nexon EV. Powering Mahindra XUV400 is an AC – synchronous motor that churns out 110 kW (147.5 hp) of max power at 5,500 rpm and 310 Nm of peak torque. In terms of 30 minutes peak power, XUV400 is rated at 60 kW (80 hp) at 4,000 rpm.

To keep costs in check, XUV400 will be using in-house manufactured batteries. These will be manufactured by Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. in collaboration with Mahindra. However, the battery controller and electric motor will be imported from China. Valeo Siemens eAutomotive (Changshu) Co. Ltd. will be manufacturing the electric motor and battery controller for XUV400.

To ensure it succeeds, XUV400 will be getting a range of segment-first and best-in-class features. Some key highlights include a large touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, dual zone climate control, 7-airbags and adjustable steering wheel. There will be drive modes of Fun, Fast and Fearless, which will utilize unique combinations of throttle, steering and regen. Another interesting feature is ‘Lively’ mode, especially designed for negotiating heavy traffic.