Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Officially Teased – Nexon EV Rival

Mahindra XUV400 electric will primarily rival Tata Nexon EV that is currently the top selling electric car in the country

Mahindra has chalked out ambitious plans for EV segment, with both domestic and international markets on its radar. While its born-electric range will arrive in 2025, enthusiasts can look forward to XUV400 that will debut on September 08, 2022. Unlike Mahindra’s born electric SUVs that are based on an entirely new INGLO platform, XUV400 is essentially an electric version of ICE-based XUV300. The approach is quite similar to Nexon EV that is based on ICE-based Nexon SUV.

However, one major difference is that XUV400 will be 4.2 meters in length, as compared to XUV300 that measures 3,995 mm. Size related tax benefits don’t apply in case of electric cars, which is why XUV400 can be stretched to its max limit. Being longer, users can expect roomy interiors and possibly larger boot space.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric Teased

As a challenger to Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max variant, XUV400 is expected to get multiple segment-first features. Nexon EV currently dominates passenger EV segment with market share of more than 85 percent by volumes. XUV400 will be Mahindra’s first major EV product, which is why its success is all the more important for the company.

Assuming it gets a good response, XUV400 will help shape consumer perceptions and have a positive impact on other upcoming electric SUVs from Mahindra. It will have the new bronze logo, which was showcased on the XUV700 electric version earlier this month. Take a look at the official teaser video of the new XUV400 Electric SUV below.

Some segment-first features that could be included for XUV400 include a large touchscreen infotainment system. It will be powered by Mahindra’s AdrenoX connectivity platform. For reference, Nexon EV Max has a 7-inch floating dash-top touchscreen infotainment system by Harman. Another key upgrade could be ADAS features, which is likely to be offered with top-spec variants of XUV400. Apart from Nexon EV, even other rivals like MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV do not have ADAS features.

Visually, Mahindra XUV400 looks familiar to eXUV300 concept that was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo. Some key features include top-mounted L-shaped LED DRLs, sleek headlamps, closed-off front grille, body cladding, prominent rear bumper, rear spoiler and edgy tail lamps. XUV400 has standard door handles, as compared to flush door handles used in Mahindra born-electric SUVs.

Mahindra XUV400 range, specs, price

It is likely that XUV400 will have two battery pack options. Powertrain will comprise a single electric motor that sends power to front wheels. The electric motor will generate around 150 hp of max power. Range could be around 350-400 km, which is comparable to ARAI certified 437 km of Nexon EV Max. Standard Nexon EV has ARAI certified range of 312 km.

Mahindra XUV400 could be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. In comparison, Nexon EV Max is available in the range of Rs 18.34 lakh to Rs 19.84 lakh. MG ZS EV and Kona Electric are available at a starting price of Rs 21.99 lakh and Rs 23.84 lakh, respectively.