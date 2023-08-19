Mahindra XUV400 EV Is A Garbage Box – Owner Stages Protest

Every time a breakdown occurred, the electric SUV had to be towed to the service centre for inspection and repairs – XUV400 owner says

Launched earlier this year in January, Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV has received a phenomenal market response. In just a few days, bookings had crossed 10k units. Waiting period is estimated to be up to six months. Just like other Mahindra SUVs, the XUV400 offers a comprehensive range of premium features.

Mahindra XUV400 Is A Garbage Box – Says owner from Ghaziabad

However, with multiple owners reporting issues, it appears that there are bugs that need to be sorted out. It is imperative that genuine complaints of customers be addressed in a prompt manner. Two new incidents have gone viral on social media, regarding unhappy Mahindra XUV400 EV owners. One incident is from Ghaziabad, where the owner has called XUV400 a garbage box, while the other incident is from Chennai, where the owner is staging a sit-in protest

One of the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV owners has claimed that it is a garbage box. He has put up a poster on the eSUV and parked the car outside the Mahindra showroom in Ghaziabad. The poster reads – “Shiva Mahindra shame on you. XUV400 Electric is a garbage box. Buying a Mahindra XUV400 means putting your house on fire. To charge the car in your house, you will need to take a 10 kW connection. To charge it outside costs Rs 1,000. The XUV400 range in the real world is only 150 kms. Though the company claims it runs 300 to 350 kms. Save your family and friends from buying a Mahindra car.”

Mahindra XUV400 EV owner in Chennai Stages Sit-in Protest

In another case involving XUV400, the SUV owner has gone to the extent of staging a sit-in protest in front of the Mahindra showroom from where he had purchased the vehicle. The affected XUV400 is also parked in front of the showroom. This case has been reported from Chrompet, Chennai.

The level of frustration is clearly evident, as the owner probably had to take leave from his work to protest in front of the showroom. It’s hard to imagine how he is simultaneously managing the protest and his professional commitments. Appears to be in his 40s or 50s, so unlikely to be retired.

According to the owner, he had made a mistake by choosing Mahindra over foreign brands. He has invested Rs 21 lakh and is paying an EMI of Rs 32,000 every month. So, when the vehicle breaks down repeatedly, the level of frustration is likely to reach its zenith. The owner feels that the company hasn’t done much to resolve his issues. It has resulted in a great deal of disillusionment.

Apart from the sit-in protest, the XUV400 owner is also contemplating legal action against the company. 3 breakdowns in 3 months have resulted in a lot of mental stress. Moreover, the issues are yet to be resolved.

More complaints

There have been other complaints about the XUV400. For instance, a user named Kaushal Agarwal has shared his experience on Twitter. The video shows the SUV being towed onto the truck. According to the owner, this happened when not even a week has passed after taking delivery. Another case has been reported from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Here too, the XUV400 owner has parked his car in front of the showroom. A banner at the rear details all the problems being faced by the owner.

Apart from XUV400, problems have also been reported with other Mahindra SUVs. With more tech integrations, it is natural for bugs to appear. If the problem is with the coding of these hi-tech systems, it may take significant effort to resolve.

Some users have reported issues with the tyre pressure monitoring system that occasionally sends false low-pressure warnings. Similar issues have been reported with the door-open warning. We hope Mahindra will be looking into these issues and work to resolve them.