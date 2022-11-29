Mahindra XUV400 OneOfOne Edition – Electric SUV Gets Chic

Special edition of Mahindra XUV400 is the outcome of a collaborative effort between automotive designer Pratap Bose and leading fashion icon Rimzim Dadu

Unveiled in September 2022, Mahindra XUV400 is scheduled to be launched next year. Equipped with multiple segment-first features and offering best-in-class range, XUV400 can emerge as a strong challenger to Tata Nexon EV. The latter currently enjoys the first-mover advantage and has market share of more than 80%.

In the run-up to its launch, Mahindra has revealed a special edition of XUV400. A collaborative project involving Pratap Bose and Rimzim Dadu, the special edition of XUV400 is part of the Tech Fashion Tour Season 6, presented by Mahindra Automotive. Both Pratap and Rimzin are experts in their respective domains, which will ensure the best outcomes for the special edition of XUV400.

XUV400 special edition

Going beyond the usual experimentations with metal, plastic and glass, the special edition of XUV400 focuses on using fabrics as a means to improve overall look and feel and ambience. Fabric options are virtually limitless based on various aspects such as colour tone, texture, type of weave, type of fibre, shine, etc. That’s where Rimzim Dadu’s expertise as a fashion icon comes into play.

Primary objective is to create fabric-inspired themes that will complement XUV400’s core character and styling. Working together, Rimzim and Pratap have come up with some interesting design bits for the special edition of XUV400. For example, the twin-peaks copper hued Mahindra logo gets a blue outline, inspired by one of Rimzim’s exclusive creations.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric One Of One Edition teased pic.twitter.com/2LYlAf5hPB — RushLane (@rushlane) November 29, 2022

Similarly, there are other innovative uses of fabric-inspired elements to spruce up the interiors. ‘Rimzim + Bose’ branding elements have been used across interiors and exteriors. This special edition of XUV400 surely works in terms of creating unique user experiences. It makes the journey a bit more exciting, as enthusiasts wait for the launch of XUV400.

XUV400 range, specs

Mahindra XUV400 is offering 456 km range, which is as per AIS 040 (Rev. 1) standard. In comparison, Nexon EV Max can run 437 km on a full charge in a laboratory environment (ARAI-certified). While the range difference between XUV400 and Nexon EV Max is not much, the former does get bragging rights for offering highest-in-segment range.

XUV400 has an AC – synchronous motor, capable of generating 110 kW (147.5 hp) of max power at 5,500 rpm and 310 Nm of peak torque. It connects to a 39.4 kWh, 112 Ah battery pack, which has NMC (nickel, manganese and cobalt) electro-chemical composition. It weighs 309 kg. XUV400 top speed is rated at 150 kmph and it can achieve 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. When launched, XUV400 will be the fastest Indian make passenger vehicle in non-luxury segment.

There will be three variants of XUV400 – base-spec 5S, EP 5S and EL 5S. It will be roomier than Nexon EV Max, as it’s 4,200 mm long, 1,821 mm wide and 1,634 mm tall. XUV400 boot space will also be better than Nexon EV Max.