Mahindra XUV500 Likely To Remain On Sale Post XUV700 Launch

Upon its launch, XUV700 will compete against the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar

With growing conjecture regarding the launch of the new generation XUV500, Mahindra has shared some crucial details about the upcoming SUV to keep those awaiting this launch anxiously calm. Through a video uploaded on YouTube, the company has revealed that the new-gen XUV500 has been rechristened as XUV700.

This must have been done primarily to distinguish between the current and the upcoming model. Both models are likely to be sold alongside each other while XUV700 will be slotted above the current XUV500 as a more premium offering. Going by the countless spy shots, the upcoming model is visibly larger than the current XUV500.

Development of XUV700

While the current model will rival the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector, the new XUV700 will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. The video also reveals what went into making the new-gen crossover that has been internally codenamed W601. Based on a new platform, the new XUV700 will mark the beginning of new generation models of Mahindra SUVs.

In the video, Mahindra brings to light the people who are responsible for each and every aspect of development of the SUV. From the one responsible for design to the one who carved out a clay prototype of the design everyone makes an appearance in the video.

Others who have been presented are folks involved in the development of the car’s aerodynamics, interior design, paint schemes, electronics and features, on-road dynamics, undercarriages, and most importantly the powertrains.

We also come to know that more than forty prototypes of the upcoming SUV were destroyed during the crash tests determining the vehicle’s safety. The engines and all other running mechanical components were put to some of the most excruciating evaluation under severe parameters. As many as thirty small brains were fitted into the SUV in order to make it a smart car. The touchscreen infotainment system three years to be perfected.

Engine, Transmission Options on offer

All these developmental projects were carried out at the Mahindra Research Valley near Chennai. The homegrown manufacturer has also confirmed that it will be available in both diesel and petrol engine options along with the option of an All-wheel-drive system in higher trims. The powertrain options will comprise a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill. Both power plants can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The new XUV700 is slated to make its debut in the third quarter of July of 2021 (July – September). However, going by the resurgence in the number of Covid-19 cases in addition to the global shortage of semiconductor chips, another delay cannot be ruled out.