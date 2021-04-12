Mahindra XUV500 To Discontinue Temporarily Post XUV700 Launch

New Mahindra XUV700 will go on to be the company’s new flagship model – Launch by Sep 2021

Mahindra XUV700 is now declared as the final name of the new SUV which was known by several codenames prior to this. Codenamed W601 SUV and said to be the next gen Mahindra XUV500, the nameplate of ‘XUV700’ has been officially revealed. Pronounced as “XUV seven double O”, like XUV300 and XUV500, the Mahindra XUV700 is slated for launch by Sep 2021.

It will be positioned above the XUV500 to be the company’s new flagship model. The company has also just confirmed via a social media post that the Mahindra XUV500 will be ‘temporarily’ discontinued upon launch of the XUV700.

7 Seater XUV700, 5 Seater XUV500

Though Mahindra did not reveal the reason behind discontinuing the name XUV500 temporarily, it is believed that the name will be brought back when Mahindra launches 2 row version of the XUV700 at a later date. Initially, the new gen XUV will only be offered as a 3 row 6/7 seater SUV. A more affordable 2 row 5 seater version will be launched at a later date, and could be likely christened as XUV500.

This is infact an opposite approach, compared to what we have seen till date. MG launched 5 seater Hector first, and then the Hector Plus 6/7 seater. Tata launched 5 seater Harrier first and then 6/7 seater Safari. Similarly Hyundai Creta and Alcazar. Jeep has the Compass as a 5 seater, and will launch a 7 seater version next year.

Why not launch XUV500 and XUV700 Together?

It is not a secret that Mahindra is facing production issues due to shortage in parts. Not only Mahindra, every automotive brand is facing a similar issue due to rise in demand, and covid19 pandemic. Launching both the XUV500 and XUV700 together will probably increase booking number much higher than expected – that could likely result in huge waiting periods.

Select Mahindra Thar customers are already angry as they are yet to receive their SUV. Some have been told that the SUV has waiting period up to 10 months. Meaning if you go now to book a Thar, you might not get delivery this year, and it is only April now.

Launching XUV700 and XUV500 a few months apart will give Mahindra much needed time to align their production as well as keep waiting period in check. It will also give them the opportunity to market the product once again, within a few months of launch – as well as gauge customer response on pricing, etc and if required, make necessary changes.

Segment First Features

Spyshots of the new XUV700 have indicated a striking resemblance to the XUV500 but will deviate in terms of on board features, many of which will be segment firsts. It will be the first in its segment to receive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a panoramic sunroof. Other exterior features include a new front grille, C shaped headlamps with DRLs, flap type door handles, and at the rear horizontally positioned LED tail lamps.

Another segment first feature will also include a single piece display unit consisting of twin screens, one of which will act as an instrument cluster and the other as an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin will also be seen with a multi-function flat bottom steering wheel, climate control, wireless charging and a large central armrest in the front. On the safety front, it will receive multiple airbags, ABS, EBD as well as radar based features like automatic braking, eyelid tracking mechanism, etc. It will also get electronic parking brake with auto hold, automatic parking, etc.

Powerful Engine Lineup

Mahindra XUV700 is based on a monocoque platform but extended in length and width as compared to that of current XUV500. It is also confirmed as an all-wheel-drive model and with both petrol and diesel engine and automatic transmission options.

The new Mahindra XUV700 will get its power via a 2.0L turbo mStallion petrol and a 2.2L mHawk diesel unit, which are expected to offer about 190 hp power and 185 hp power respectively. The engines will be mated to 6 speed manual transmission and 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox from Aisin.