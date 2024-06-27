Mahindra XUV700 2 Lakh Units Milestone Achieved In 33 Months – Gets 2 New Colours

When compared to immediate rivals like Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700 is the only one with AWD option

The Indian automotive market has seen a paradigm shift to SUVs and crossovers. Riding this wave is Mahindra Auto, which has pioneered the SUV formula for Indian market. The company is celebrating a major milestone by achieving a 2 lakh XUV700 milestone. That too, in record time and is the best-seller in mid-size SUV segment.

Mahindra XUV700 2 Lakh Units Milestone

Company’s flagship, XUV700, is still one of the most feature-loaded indigenous vehicles in India. Sales numbers reflect just how popular XUV700 is and it has almost always sidelined its immediate rivals in mid-size SUV segment in the recent past. Option to choose 5-seat, 6-seat and 7-seat layouts further expands the appeal.

According to Mahindra, XUV700 has achieved record sales in record time. Looking back at XUV700’s milestones, we can see progressive growth and consistency. No other mid-size SUV that is as premium and costs in a similar ballpark has achieved sales metrics as XUV700. A testament to XUV700’s popularity.

Mahindra pushed out 1 lakh units of its flagship XUV700 in 21 months. Compared to what it achieved later on, the growth in numbers was pretty slow as there were supply chain issues and long waiting periods amidst soaring bookings and orders.

After selling 1 lakh units in 21 months, Mahindra sold the next 1 lakh units in just 12 months. This was the period when supply chain issues were sorted and production just took off. The company is celebrating this impressive milestone of 2 lakh units sold in a record period of 33 months since launch.

Commemorating the 2 lakh units milestone in 33 months, Mahindra Auto has launched two new colours – Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna. The latter is exclusively reserved for XUV700. With these additions, XUV700’s palette has been expanded to now include a total of nine colours.

Setting benchmarks in its segment

When Mahindra XUV700 was launched, it set a new benchmark in terms of safety, features, creature comforts, and overall packaging. Earlier this year, Mahindra added a host of new features and creature comforts like ventilated front seats to further expand its packaging potential.

Mahindra has been keeping the product fresh with periodical special editions like the Napoli Black and more recently, Blaze Edition. Where powertrains are concerned, Mahindra offers a 2.0L turbo petrol engine with a max power output of 197 bhp and a 2.2L turbo diesel engine with a max power output of 182 bhp. Manual and automatic gearbox along and FWD and AWD drivetrain options are on offer too.