Mahindra XUV700 5-Seater Variants De-listed On Website – Discontinued?

India’s best-selling monocoque D Segment SUV, the Mahindra XUV700, seems to have just been updated in the month of May 2025. As per this update, Mahindra has de-listed all 5-seater variants of XUV700 on their website. This could mean that XUV700 will strictly be offered as a 3-row SUV from now on, either with 6-seater or 7-seater configurations.

XUV700 5-Seater Variants De-listed

In a rather interesting turn of events, Mahindra seems to have had a change in strategies with its crown jewel, the XUV700. This versatile SUV has been capturing hearts of SUV enthusiasts across the country and smashes sales charts every single month like clockwork. One of the strong points of XUV700 was that it was offered in 5-seater, 7-seater and then 6-seater layouts.

However, that seems to be a thing of the past now as Mahindra has de-listed XUV700 5-seater variants on their official website. This could be in a bid to streamline the variant lineup and offer a greater sense of clarity to buyers during the purchase. Mahindra has not officially revealed that XUV700’s 5-seater variants are permanently discontinued.

With 5-seater variants gone from the equation, XUV700’s base price now starts from Rs 14.49 lakh (Ex-sh) for Petrol and Rs 14.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for Diesel. Rs 50,000 more if you opt for ESP (Electronic Stability Program) equipped (E) variants. Before this development, XUV700 prices started from Rs 13.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for base MX 5-seater Petrol MT variant.

6-seater and 7-seater variants only

5-seater variants were offered with MX, AX5 and AX5S trim levels of XUV700. With this development, XUV700 now offers 43 variants. Post this update, trim levels like MX, AX5 and AX5 S are only offered with a 7-seater layout. More premium 6-seater variants are only offered with AX7 and AX7 L along with Ebony Edition of AX7 and AX7 L trim levels.

The SUV continues to offer the same set of features and creature comforts and is powered by the same set of powertrain options. Speaking of, XUV700 is powered by either a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine with up to 200 bhp and 380 Nm or a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine with up to 185 bhp and 450 Nm. Both engine options get 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic options.

In the Indian market, Mahindra XUV700 rivals the likes of Hector and Hector Plus from MG Motor along with Harrier and Safari from Tata Motors. Now that XUV700 has lost its 5-seater variants, it rivals Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

