Mahindra XUV700 Accessories And Merchandise Details Leak

Mahindra XUV700 will be priced starting at RS 11.99 lakh – Top variant prices are not revealed and are expected to go up to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra has its hopes running high with the upcoming XUV700 which is expected to be officially launched sometime next month. Production of the new mid-size SUV has commenced at the manufacturer’s Chakan-based facility. A recent report also revealed speculative prices of the new XUV700 across the lineup.

Now, the official list of accessories has also been leaked on the internet along with the part number attached to each product. The accessories package from Mahindra on XUV700 has been categorized into various segments which include enhancements for both the SUV’s exterior and interior.

Mahindra XUV700 Accessories – External embellishments & protection

For instance, those willing to put some extra chrome embellishments of chrome on their XUV700 can opt for the Satin Chrome Kit. This kit consists of chrome trims such as grille upper applique, front bumper applique, ORVM applique, bodyside molding and more. Mahindra has also described features, advantages and benefits of these packages.

Other accessory packages include a mud flap set, sidestep set, integrated roof carrier, integrated roof carrier, roof bar set and rear bumper protector. The latter comes in multiple design options. Mahindra is also offering options of three alloy wheel designs- 17-inch grey, 17-black and 18-inch grey. Along with these, there are two kings of hubcaps- grey and piano black which can be fitted on the wheel hubs.

Interior Enhancements

Mahindra is also offering anti-theft bolts and bolt keys to consumers as an option. Base variants can opt for wheel covers from the accessory package. The carmaker is also offering three types of body covers- Silver, Sporty and Premium. Accessory packages are available for sprucing up the interiors as well which includes various kinds of seat covers. Mahindra is offering three seat cover designs with XUV700- perforated, deco stitch and embossed.

Consumers can also opt for an additional comfort kit along with each of these seat cover options which offers neck pillow, seat cushions, steering cover and gear lever cover. A wide range of floor mats, carpet mats and boot mats have been offered in the accessory packages. Illuminated scuff plates and scuff plate protectors can be opted for by buyers. There are two sets of pedal covers on offer- Line Design and Hex Design both for manual and automatic transmission variants.

Base variants of XUV700 will be offered with optional fog lamps available in the mid-spec variants. Other impressive feature additions from the accessory package include a reverse parking camera, shark fin antenna, automatic headlamp kit, Logo Projector lamp set, wireless charger, sunshades, and much more. Most of these accessories are being offered with a 1-year warranty as well.

Mahindra XUV700 Merchandise

Mahindra is also offering a host of merchandise options such as T-shirts, shirts, bomber jackets, apparel and a wide range of caps, backpacks and duffle bag. The homegrown carmaker will offer the upcoming XUV700 in four trim levels- MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. The mid-size SUV will be offered in both five- and seven-seat configurations and as revealed earlier will be offered in seven colour options. However, the carmaker revealed on social media that only five options will be made available.