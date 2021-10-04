Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX App Launched On Google Play Store – All Features

Mahindra is offering as many as 64 features under the AdrenoX Connected Car suite in XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 recently got launched officially with its prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh and going up to Rs 19.79 lakh for the top-spec trim (both prices ex-showroom). Bookings of the SUVs are scheduled to start on October 7, 2021, while deliveries are expected to commence from Diwali onwards.

The final announcement on deliveries will be made on October 10. Deliveries of the petrol variants of XUV700 will precede the diesel variants. Meanwhile, test drives for the latest mid-size SUV from Mahindra are slated to commence from October 2 in a phased manner.

The company will conduct an exclusive preview of the new XUV700 for existing Mahindra owners at the nearest dealerships. Ahead of test drives across various parts of the country, the AdrenoX Connect App from Mahindra which offers a wide range of connected car features has been listed on Google Playstore. The system is said to be compatible with both Android phones and Apple iPhones.

Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX App – Features on Offer

As many as 64 in-car connected features have been enlisted under the AdrenoX App in PlayStore. These include features such as remote start / stop function, remote climate control, remote skyroof (sunroof) and much more.

Each feature is broadly categorised into five different segments- Remote Features control, Smart Features, Vehicle Information Alerts, Location-based Features and Safety Features. The entire list of features has been tabulated below. Customers will be able to test these features during the forthcoming test drives.

AdrenoX connected car tech is available in the AX series which consists of three trims- AX3, AX5 and AX7. While AX3 and AX5 are available in both five- and seven-seat configurations, the fully loaded AX7 is only available as a 7-seater trim. The AX7 trim is also offered with an additional Luxury Package and an all-wheel-drive system as options. Both these add-ons cost an extra Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 1.3 lakh over the marked price.

Engine, Transmission Options

Mahindra is offering two engine options with XUV700- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The former dishes out 197 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. The latter is offered in two trims. In the base MX trim, the oil burner kicks out 153 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque whereas the higher trims in the AX series receive an output of 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque.

Both engine options are offered with two transmission options- a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. It has a long list of rivals from the mid-size SUV segment with both five- and seven-seat layouts. These include Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector, Hector Plus, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Alcazar.