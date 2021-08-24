Mahindra XUV700 Aero Edition In Yellow With Sporty Black Accents – Render

Aero Edition of XUV700 could actually become a reality in the form of Mahindra XUV900 Coupe in the future

Mahindra has a comprehensive plan laid out for the future and SUVs form a critical part of it. Over the years, the carmaker has been known for its prowess in building SUVs of true nature and Mahindra is set to keep on with this tradition hereafter as well. The company is already basking in the glory of Thar and now with the recently unveiled XUV700.

A digital rendering named XUV700 Aero Edition has been created by renowned illustrator Shoeb R Kalania and uploaded on his YouTube channel SRK Designs. The Aero Edition is basically a Coupe version of the standard XUV700. Its design is based on the XUV Aero Concept which made a maiden appearance at Auto Expo in 2016.

A couple of months ago, Mahindra had filed a trademark for the name XUV900 which certain reports speculated to be a Coupe-style SUV based on the new XUV700. The Aero Edition could be the base on which the upcoming XUV900 Coupe could be designed. As expected, most of the design cues applied in this digital render have been borrowed from XUV700.

Updated Exterior Design

This includes some common body panels like front fenders, hood and front doors. While the XUV Aero Concept featured pillarless design and suicide doors, the digitally rendered image of XUV900 Coupe comes with a conventional front-hinged door and pillar setup.

The same is expected on the production-spec version as well. On its exterior, the SUV Coupe is seen wearing a bright yellow scheme which gives it a sporty appearance. The front radiator grille, air intake vents, fog lamp housings and splitters have been given a gloss black treatment.

For further distinction, Aero Edition badges have been slapped onto both sides of front fenders. A set of all-black multi-spoke alloy wheels along with other blacked-out components provide a nice sporty contrast.

The most prominent change has been made to its roofline. While the new XUV700 gets a very boxy profile, the Aero Edition gets a sloping roofline that meets a raked D pillar at the rear giving it an appearance of a Coupe. In all probability, the Aero Edition would be offered as a 5-seater only since the sloping roofline eats into the headroom of the third-seat occupants.

Probable Engine Options

Expect the same set of features to be on offer in the Aero Edition as offered in the top-spec XUV700. Engine options will also be carried forward from XUV700 which is powered either by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit or a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. Both powertrains will be offered with the options of a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. An AWD setup could also be on offer.