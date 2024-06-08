Mahindra XUV700 Automatic To Get Affordable – New MX AT Variant Launch Soon

Mahindra has introduced new variants of XUV700 at regular intervals to ensure improved competencies against rivals like Tata Harrier and MG Hector

To sustain XUV700’s dominance in the mid-size SUV segment, Mahindra is on a mission to increase options available to customers. In recent months, we witnessed the launch of MX 7-seater, AX5 S and the Blaze variant. There will be another addition soon, with the base-spec MX variant getting an automatic gearbox.

XUV700 MX Automatic launch soon

As of now, XUV700 MX is available with only a 6-speed manual transmission. It applies to both the petrol and diesel variants and the 5-seater and 7-seater variants. The automatic option will be offered with the 5-seater MX variant. Only the petrol MX variant will be getting the automatic option. A 6AT is likely, as seen with higher variants of XUV700.

XUV700 MX petrol 5-seater manual is currently available at a starting price of Rs 14 lakh. The upcoming MX petrol 5-seater with automatic transmission is expected to command a premium of around Rs 1.80 lakh. XUV700 petrol variants are equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 200 PS and 380 Nm.

XUV700 MX Automatic – Market impact

With an automatic option for the base variant, XUV700 can gain an advantage over rival offerings. For example, MG Hector petrol base-spec Style variant does not have an automatic option. A CVT option starts with the Shine Pro variant of MG Hector. In the case of Tata Harrier, the SUV is offered with only a diesel engine. There is currently no petrol option with Harrier. The Harrier diesel does not have an automatic option with the base-spec Smart variant. The 6AT option with Harrier diesel is available from Pure+ variant onwards.

There’s significant demand for automatic variants, as it reduces the stress and effort associated with manual gearshifts. This is especially true for city conditions with heavy traffic. Even on highways, not having to change gears can make things quite comfortable. By adding an automatic option with the base-spec MX variant of XUV700, Mahindra can target a larger segment of buyers.

XUV700 MX Automatic – Key features

Equipment list of XUV700 MX petrol automatic will be largely the same as the respective petrol manual variant. XUV700 MX variant offers a comprehensive range of features. It has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. There’s Android Auto, USB ports at front and rear, tilt adjustable steering, rear AC vents, follow me Home headlamps, 4-speakers and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Exterior features include smart door handles, full-sized wheel covers and arrow-head LED tail lamps.

Safety kit includes 2-airbags, electronic stability control, speed sensitive door locks and ISOFIX. XUV700 is rated among the safest SUVs in India. It received 5-star in Adult Safety and 4-star in Child Safety in Global NCAP crash tests.