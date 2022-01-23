Mahindra XUV700 AWD LUX Delivery Starts – Waiting Crosses 20 Months

Mahindra XUV700 MX and AX3 petrol variants face the least waiting period of 22-31 weeks, which is still over six months

Mahindra XUV700 has seen outstanding demand ever since it was launched. This new SUV, available in a price range of Rs. 12.95 – 23.79 lakh, topped the SUV sales charts last month – beating more established models such as the Harrier, Safari, Hector and Alcazar by a significant margin.

It may be recalled that Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India in September 2021. Deliveries of its petrol variant commenced from the last week of October while deliveries of XUV700 diesel variants only started from the end of November 2021.

The company had to defer deliveries on account of the hefty bookings along with dire shortage of semi-conductors that even continues to date. These extended waiting periods are not only for new bookings but also apply to those who placed their orders at the first round of bookings that opened on 7th October and second round on 8th October.

Mahindra XUV700 AWD Luxury Variant Delivery Starts

Delivery of the top of the line Mahindra XUV700 diesel AWD variant with Luxury pack started earlier this month. The first owner of XUV700 AWD + Lux has taken delivery. Hat tip to Neelesh Bajaj for sharing the update. Video below by Journey on Wheels shows the first owner of XUV700 AWD+Lux taking delivery.

Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period Jan 2022

Mahindra XUV700 is available in four trims of MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 and across both petrol and diesel engine options. Such is the demand for the XUV700 that waiting periods extend from 5 months to as much as 20+ months (1 year and 8 months) depending on variant. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Durgesh Sharma for sharing the update.

As per the latest update, the base XUV700 MX, AX3 and AX5 petrol trims have the least waiting periods extending from 22 weeks to 27 weeks. The diesel variants find a longer waiting period of 33 to 35 weeks for the base MX variant while the AX3 and AX5 variants commands a 50-52 waiting period.

Top spec Mahindra XUV700 AX7 petrol variants have a 77-79 week waiting period as against a 75-77 week waiting period for its diesel powered counterpart. AX7L petrol and diesel models get the highest waiting period of 86-88 weeks.

Mahindra has been regularly updating the waiting periods of the XUV700. Almost every week the waiting periods change, depending on the booking and delivery done. As of 14th Dec, the waiting period of XUV700 was up to 75 weeks. Then on 24th Dec, it was reduced to up to 71 weeks. As per the latest update, waiting period has increased again, and has gone to a new high of up to 88 weeks.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 S Variant

In view of chip shortage, Mahindra is offering a new variant called AX7 S, where S stands for Smart. This new variant is slated to be positioned between AX7 and AX7 L. It is expected to demand a lesser waiting period than the fully-loaded AX7 L. It will be priced lower than the latter as it will miss out on some features. The new AX7 S will not get ADAS, knee airbag, electronic parking brake, driver knee airbag, telescopic steering, passive keyless entry, smart door handles, and wireless charger as is seen on the AX7 L.

Mahindra XUV700 is powered by a 2.0 liter mStallion turbo petrol unit offering 155 hp / 185 hp power and 2.2 liter mHawk diesel unit making 200 hp peak power. Both engines get mated to either 6 speed manual or automatic transmission options while the top-spec AX7 trim could be opted for with an all-wheel-drive system. The XUV700 competes with the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. It will soon face one more competitor with the Kia Carens poised for launch.