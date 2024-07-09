Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Price Cut By Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh – Official Price List

Mahindra has announced huge price cuts on the XUV700 SUV – Prices have been reduced by up to Rs 2.2 lakh in the AX7 variant

In a significant move to celebrate the third anniversary of the XUV700 and the production of 200,000 units in less than three years, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has announced substantial price cuts on the fully-loaded AX7 range.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Price Cut – July 2024

The new pricing, effective for the next four months starting July 10, 2024, offers prospective buyers a golden opportunity to own this premium SUV at much-reduced rates. The updated ex-showroom prices reflect considerable reductions across all AX7 variants, making the XUV700 even more attractive and accessible to a broader audience. Here’s a snapshot of the new prices:

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has introduced new, reduced prices across the XUV700 AX7 range as part of a celebratory offer marking significant milestones. Starting with the 6-seater variants, the AX7 Petrol MT is now priced at Rs 19.69 lakh, down from Rs 21.44 lakh, while the Petrol AT variant has been reduced to Rs 21.19 lakh from Rs 23.14 lakh. The Diesel MT version now comes at Rs 20.19 lakh, previously Rs 22.04 lakh, and the Diesel AT is reduced to Rs 21.79 lakh from Rs 23.84 lakh.

For the 7-seater configurations, the Petrol MT is now available at Rs 19.49 lakh compared to the earlier Rs 21.29 lakh, and the Petrol AT has decreased to Rs 20.99 lakh from Rs 22.99 lakh. The Diesel MT has seen a price drop to Rs 19.99 lakh from Rs 21.89 lakh, while the Diesel AT now costs Rs 21.59 lakh, down from Rs 23.69 lakh. Additionally, the 7-seater AWD Diesel AT variant is now priced at Rs 22.80 lakh, previously Rs 24.99 lakh.

No Mahindra XUV700 AX7 New Price July 2024 Old Price Diff 9 AX7 7-str AWD Diesel AT 22.80 24.99 -2.19 8 AX7 7-str Diesel AT 21.59 23.69 -2.10 4 AX7 6-str Diesel AT 21.79 23.84 -2.05 6 AX7 7-str Petrol AT 20.99 22.99 -2.00 16 AX7 L 7-str AWD Diesel AT 24.99 26.99 -2.00 2 AX7 6-str Petrol AT 21.19 23.14 -1.95 7 AX7 7-str Diesel MT 19.99 21.89 -1.90 3 AX7 6-str Diesel MT 20.19 22.04 -1.85 5 AX7 7-str Petrol MT 19.49 21.29 -1.80 13 AX7 L 7-str Petrol AT 23.49 25.29 -1.80 15 AX7 L 7-str Diesel AT 23.99 25.79 -1.80 1 AX7 6-str Petrol MT 19.69 21.44 -1.75 10 AX7 L 6-str Petrol AT 23.69 25.44 -1.75 12 AX7 L 6-str Diesel AT 24.19 25.94 -1.75 14 AX7 L 7-str Diesel MT 22.49 23.99 -1.50 11 AX7 L 6-str Diesel MT 22.69 24.14 -1.45 Ex-Sh Rs Lakh Rs Lakh Rs Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L Price Cut – July 2024

The luxury line, AX7 L, also sees reductions with the 6-seater Petrol AT now at Rs 23.69 lakh, reduced from Rs 25.44 lakh, and the Diesel MT cut to Rs 22.69 lakh from Rs 24.14 lakh. The Diesel AT version is now Rs 24.19 lakh, down from Rs 25.94 lakh.

For the 7-seater versions in the AX7 L line, the Petrol AT has dropped to Rs 23.49 lakh from Rs 25.29 lakh, the Diesel MT to Rs 22.49 lakh from Rs 23.99 lakh, and the Diesel AT to Rs 23.99 lakh from Rs 25.79 lakh. The 7-seater AWD Diesel AT version now stands at Rs 24.99 lakh, a reduction from Rs 26.99 lakh. These price reductions reflect Mahindra’s strategy to make the XUV700 more accessible while celebrating its production and market success.

The AX7 range is renowned for its premium features, including a Panoramic Skyroof, dual 26.03 cm HD Superscreen in an intelligent cockpit, Level-2 ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control, 3D Audio with 12 speakers by Sony, a 6-way powered memory seat with Welcome Retract, and Amazon Alexa Built-In, among others. To further sweeten the deal, Mahindra has also introduced two new colour options, Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna, expanding the XUV700’s range to nine distinctive colours.