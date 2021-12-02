Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Smart Without ADAS Launch Soon – Features Leak

Although prices haven’t been revealed officially, the new AX7 Smart variant of Mahindra XUV700 will be more affordable than the top-spec AX7 trim

Mahindra will be launching a more affordable AX7 variant of XUV700. Called AX7 Smart, this variant of the mid-size SUV will come without ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) and a few other features. This variant will be launched to ease the demand and bring down the long waiting period faced by buyers of XUV700.

As we all know, the auto industry has been facing an acute shortage of semiconductor chips for a long time now which has hampered production of automobiles in a big way. The top-spec AX7 trim gets ADAS as a standard feature which requires a very high amount of semiconductor chips.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Smart – Quicker Delivery At Affordable Price

It is also one of the trims in highest demand and hence the waiting has shot up to 8-10 months. As of now, Mahindra has received over 70,000 bookings for XUV700. In order to reduce the long backlogs and waiting period, the carmaker will be introducing this variant to the lineup which will be delivered to buyers at a faster rate.

Existing customers who have booked XUV700 will be allowed to change their bookings to the AX7 Smart variant. However, it will be interesting to see how Mahindra manages to take on new orders for this variant with an existing load of impending orders. Through a leaked image, we get to know what features the company will be offering in the AX7 Smart variant.

Features offered in AX7 Smart variant

In terms of features, AX7 Smart variant will be loaded with gizmos such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AdrenoX connected car tech with a 2-year subscription, built-in Alexa voice assists, 360-degree camera, blind view monitoring, auto booster headlamp and more.

Safety features on offer will include ABS with EBD, six airbags, cornering lamps and ISOFIX seat mounts. Other features included in the AX7 Smart package are all-LED illumination, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVM, a panoramic sunroof, smart door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels to name a few.

Features Missed

However, the AX7 Smart variant will also miss out on quite a few features including ADAS, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold assist, hill descent control, knee airbag, drive modes, electric door handles with passive keyless entry and electronic parking brake among others. It also gets rid of a wireless phone charger and driver detection steering.

Powering XUV700 are two engine options- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The petrol unit kicks out 197 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the oil burner pushes out 182 bhp and 450 Nm (420 Nm in MT) of peak torque. The base diesel MX variant produces 153 bhp and 360 Nm. Both engines are available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

