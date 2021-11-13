Mahindra XUV700 Buyers Could Get Early Delivery – But With Less Features

Mahindra XUV700 is offered in both five- and seven-seat configurations

Mahindra XUV700 has already created a storm in the Indian auto market ever since it was revealed a couple of weeks ago. With impending orders of over 70,000 units, customers are staring at a waiting period of almost one year. Deliveries of the mid-size SUV commenced about 15 days ago.

Mahindra has aimed to deliver 14,000 XUV700 SUVs by mid Jan 2022, depending on the supply of parts. There is a huge shortage of parts in the global automotive industry. One of the highest shortage being faced, is that of the semi-conductor chips.

Mahindra XUV700 Early Delivery

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most feature-rich car on offer in the country today. It is loaded with tech and new age features. But the unfortunate part is that these same top notch features are the reason behind huge waiting period of XUV700.

A top of the line Mahindra XUV700 SUV requires as many as 170 chips. This puts Mahindra in a spot as for the same amount of chips they can manufacture more units of XUV700 SUV variants which require lesser chips. To come around this, Mahindra has said, “We may adapt some of our variant offerings in XUV700 to give customers the option of giving up some features on a lower-price setoff, depending on the kind of shortages.”

This would help Mahindra on prioritising and speeding up the deliveries of the SUV. In an interview with MoneyControl, Mahindra said that they are not forcing their customers to opt for variants with less features. It is completely up to the customer to opt for XUV700 variants with lesser features.

Features on offer

The most significant segment-leading feature on offer in XUV700 is ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) that offers functionality such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, drowsiness detection and autonomous emergency braking to name a few. Some other creature comforts on offer include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control, etc.

XUV700 also gets steering-mounted audio controls and in-car connected tech enabled with Wifi, Alexa connectivity and voice-activated commands. Other safety features on offer include up to seven airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill start assist and electronic parking brake.

Once the shortage of parts is over, Mahindra is planning to launch an updated version of XUV700 by the end of 2022 which will see the addition of some new features. These could include creature comforts such as auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats and powered tailgate among others.

Engine, Transmission Options

The carmaker is offering two engine options with XUV700- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit. The former kicks out 197 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. The latter comes in two states of tune. The base variant is offered 153 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque whereas higher variants are offered 182 bhp and 420 Nm (450 Nm in AT) of peak torque.

Both engine options are available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. An option of an all-wheel-drive system is also available in the top-spec trim. The oil burner variants also offer 4 driving modes – Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom. These drive modes alter steering and throttle response of the car.

XUV700 has been broadly categorised under two ranges- MX and AX. Overall, it is offered in four trims namely MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 which are priced from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against other mid-size SUVs such as Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Harrier, MG Hector, Hector Plus and Jeep Compass.

