Mahindra XUV700 Buyers Will Get Their Delivery Date Details From 27th Oct

Mahindra XUV700 bookings has crossed the 65k mark – First XUV700 will be delivered on 30th Oct

After a record breaking start, Mahindra XUV700 bookings momentum has settled down. In the first three hours of booking window, Mahindra recorded 50k bookings for XUV700. Today, Mahindra revealed that the total bookings have now crossed the 65k mark. Mahindra is now getting ready to deliver their SUVs.

Mahindra XUV700 Delivery Date

Mahindra has not revealed delivery date to their customers yet. All those who have booked the XUV700, will get to know of their delivery timeline from 27th October onwards. Delivery of petrol XUV700 will start first.

The first unit of the XUV700 will be delivered on 30th October 2021. Deliveries of diesel XUV700 will start from last week of November. Mahindra will not be following the booking order to deliver. Instead, they have adopted a different approach.

Speaking about the delivery process, Mahindra says, “Mahindra has partnered with one of the top 3 global consulting companies to devise and implement an algorithm-based process. The objective is to streamline the delivery process for customers, based on a combination of parameters which include, quantum of bookings at city and dealer level, ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints.

The delivery timelines will be communicated to customers by their respective dealerships starting 27th October 2021 for both petrol and diesel variants. This date may change, depending on the prevailing global supply chain scenario.”

At the launch of XUV700, Mahindra had announced that the SUV will be available in four trims namely- MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 which will be spread across 14 variants. The company has now added two more variants to the XUV700 lineup at the request of customers.

XUV700 Top Variants

These two new variants are based on the top-spec AX7 trim and hence are packed with all the gizmos. However, the new variants are equipped with the Luxury pack which includes a wide range of niceties. The AX7 trim with the Luxury pack is offered in both manual and automatic drivetrains of the diesel-powered XUV700 only.

The latter is even equipped with an all-wheel-drive system. Unfortunately, the additional variants are not offered in the petrol-powered XUV700. However, one could opt for the luxury pack as a separate accessory package at an additional Rs 1.8 lakh. This package offers features such as a 3D Sound by Sony, Blind View Monitoring, 360-degree Surround View, Wireless Charging, Driver Knee Airbag, Electronic Parking Brake and electrically deployed Smart Door Handles. The AWD system, however, is only available with the diesel automatic variants.

Add to Cart Function

Mahindra has also launched an Industry-first ‘Add to cart’ functionality on its official website for XUV700. It allows customers to save variant configurations, including fuel type, seating capacity, colour and dealer preference ahead of the booking commencement. Upon the completion of the booking, any further modifications made by the buyer to the variant will be treated as a fresh booking.

Powering the mid-size SUV will be two engine options- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel mill. The former cranks out 197 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is available in two states of tune- 153 bhp and 360 Nm of torque and 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. Both engine options are offered with two transmission options- a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.