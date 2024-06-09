Mahindra XUV700 Coupe Electric Spied At Airport – Interiors, Exteriors, New Logo

Both exteriors and interiors have been detailed in these spy videos and lend Mahindra XUV.e9 an ‘international car’ appeal

Cat has been out of the bag for a very long time and we know Mahindra is developing two new sub-brands for its INGLO-based vehicles. At the unveiling event in M.A.D.E headquarters, UK, Mahindra showcased a new logo for its BE lineup, while XUV.e prototypes showed the same Twin Peaks logo. If you wondered what Mahindra’s XUV.e logo looks like, here you go.

Mahindra XUV700 Coupe Electric Spied At The Airport

Indian automaker, Mahindra, has set out to redefine electric vehicle mobility here in India and take India-made products to a global stage. Mahindra is sending their XUV.e9 prototype to a foreign country via air and said spy shots were clicked at the airport. There were many stickers on the car’s front and rear windscreens, but information on them wasn’t legible.

For the first time, we can see XUV.e9 name logo along with XUV.e sub-brand’s dedicated logo. It takes the shape of an infinity, while still adhering to the overall appeal of Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo, albeit with rounder edges and a disconnect in the middle. On the steering wheel, this new logo will be backlit too.

Speaking of the steering wheel, it is a twin-spoke design and gets a few rockers for audio and track selection at the left along with cruise control and instrument-related rockers on the right. Around these rockers will be touch-sensitive backlit buttons. Also, horn actuators are available at either end and are thumb-accessible. Such an underrated thing.

Interior shots reveal car’s triple-screen setup, one for driver’s instrumentation, a second for car’s primary infotainment and a third screen dedicated to front passenger. Because, why not? We can see a lot of exposed wiring and other paraphernalia and this is still far from being final. Bottom part of the car’s dashboard is missing too.

Other interior attributes include a wireless charger that seems to be supporting one device at a time, dual-zone climate control, toggles for few vehicle functions, XUV700-like AC vents, a stylish gear selector stalk, a circular dial that might be for drive modes, an electronic parking brake, frameless auto-dimming IRVM and a big red button that will not be present in production model.

New exterior design highlights

For the first time, Mahindra XUV.e9 headlights, tail lights and LED signatures at the front and back are visible without any camouflage. LED DRLs are split into three elements – two inverted L-shaped LEDs at either end and a centre connecting light bar. Tail lights are connected as well. Owing to its coupe shape, there is no rear wiper.

The car will surely have a massive road presence and previous spy shots have suggested how much larger XUV.e9 is when compared to XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV). It will be a 5 seater coupe-style SUV with huge export potential. Looking at XUV.E9 nameplate at the front, we reckon Mahindra is shipping it somewhere nice to shoot the next teaser. Or even international testing.

The last official teaser for XUV.e9 was at Mahindra’s test facility alongside XUV.e8 and BE.05. When launched, XUV.e9 is likely to get a unique battery setup as it is the only one to sport a rear charging port. Battery capacity for all INGLO-based vehicles will be between 60 kWh and 80 kWh. Launch likely to happen in 2025.