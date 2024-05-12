Mahindra XUV700 Coupe EV LED DRL Spied – Production Spec Fascia

When launched, Mahindra XUV700 Coupe EV is likely to offer a unique and sophisticated interior experience with up to three displays on dashboard

In an attempt to make EVs more mainstream in India and to take made-in-India products to a global stage, Mahindra is formulating XUV.e and BE range of vehicles. A near-production version of Mahindra XUV.e9 was spotted recently in Tamil Nadu on the Coimbatore – Salem highway and shows car’s front fascia with lighting elements.

Mahindra XUV700 Coupe EV Front LED DRL Spied

XUV.e9 is the coupe version of XUV.e8, which is an electric version of XUV700 currently on sale in India. This is the flagship offering of Mahindra’s XUV.e lineup and promises exhilarating performance with metrics like 200+ km/h claimed top speed. The car takes Mahindra’s all-new design language which is unlike any other from the brand.

While we have covered XUV.e9’s tail lights, side profile and front trunk area previously, this is the first time, we are seeing the fascia of XUV.e9 in greater detail, revealing its almost-final design attributes. Previous spy shots of XUV.e9 had greater camouflage that covered almost everything, revealing very little to prying eyes.

Fascia has massive LED DRLs that takes a twin-edge boomerang shape. Something similar was seen in the recently launched XUV 3XO sub 4m SUV as well. LED DRLs don’t seem to connect with a dedicated light bar in the middle. Headlights are vertically arranged and look almost identical to what we saw with XUV.e8 (the non coupe version).

Number plates at the front are on the top and radar module for ADAS is situated in the lower bumper. Overall fascia seems to be very similar to XUV.e8. But there might be design distinctions like the central LED light bar on XUV.e8. Images are credited to automotive enthusiast Anand Subramanian.

More design distinctions arise when we move towards the sides. XUV.e9 takes a unique sloping roofline design and lends a sophisticated look. Whereas, XUV.e8 has almost identical side profile as XUV700, XUV.e9 gets wide rear haunches for an aggressive appearance. At the rear, XUV.e9 gets unique design attributes, while XUV.e8 test mules look vaguely identical to XUV700.

Interior design

On the inside, both XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 share the same interiors. Dashboard is almost similar to what we have seen with XUV700. However, these two 10.25-inch horizontal displays on XUV700 are complemented by a third 10-25-inch touchscreen display for the front passenger. So, three displays on the dashboard in one giant housing.

There is a new two-spoke steering wheel that bizarrely looks like what Tata is offering with Nexon and Punch EV. A new centre console with redesigned controls up the ambience too. Where powertrains are concerned, Mahindra XUV.e9 will get between 60 kWh to 80 kWh battery with single-motor and dual-motor options with around 600 km of claimed range on a full charge. Launch or an unveil could happen on August 15th alongside Thar Armada.

