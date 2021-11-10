Mahindra XUV700 Crash Tested – Ranks 5th On India’s Safest Cars List

XUV700 becomes the 2nd car from Mahindra and the 5th Indian car to score a 5 star Global NCAP safety rating

A few days after the official start of deliveries, Global NCAP has released safety rating of Mahindra XUV700. It has scored a 5 star safety rating for adult occupants and a 4 star safety rating for child occupant.

Mahindra XUV700 Safety Rating – 5 Star

XUV700 is the 5th Indian car to have scored a 5 star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. The first Indian car to score a 5 star rating was the Tata Nexon. Other 3 cars in this coveted list are Tata Punch, Tata Altroz and Mahindra XUV300.

In terms of points, Mahindra XUV700 is the 5th safest car in the list of India’s safest cars. On the top is Tata Punch, followed by Mahindra XUV300, Tata Altroz and Nexon. XUV700 scored 16.03 points in adult safety and scored 41.66 points in child safety.

Mahindra XUV700 Safety – ADULT OCCUPANT

The protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head, neck and chest was good. Driver and passenger’s knees showed good protection. Driver tibias showed adequate protection and passenger tibias showed adequate and good protection.

The bodyshell and footwell area was rated as stable and they were capable of withstanding further loadings. The car offers standard SBR for driver and passenger. The UN95 test showed that the car could pass the requirements. All of the above explained the five stars for adult occupant protection.

Mahindra XUV700 Safety – CHILD OCCUPANT

The child seat for the 3 year old and 1.5 year old were installed RWF with ISOfIX and support leg. Both were able to prevent head exposure during the impact. CRS marking was ok. The recommended CRSs did not show incompatibility. The vehicle offers lapbelt in the rear centre position. All of the above explained the four star for child occupant protection.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies. Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in India, committed to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratise vehicle safety.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It’s very satisfying to see Mahindra demonstrating their ongoing commitment to vehicle safety with the five star performing XUV700. High levels of occupant protection for adults and children as well as the availability of AEB, the potentially life saving crash avoidance technology. These are important indicators of the Indian automotive market moving towards ever higher level of consumer awareness and demand for safety.”