Mahindra XUV700 Debut Likely On 15th Aug – Spied With Safari Like Boss Mode

Mahindra XUV700 global debut is expected to take place in the coming weeks

With each passing day, launch of Mahindra XUV700 is getting closer. Hopefully the mirage will soon turn into reality for awaiting buyers. As per a source, the debut date for New XUV700 is set for 15th August 2021. Mahindra is yet to announce a debut date for XUV700.

Last year, Mahindra unveiled their new gen Thar on 15th Aug and launched it on 2nd October. The timing worked perfectly for Mahindra. Thar waiting is through the roof, some even ready to wait for 1+ year. It is possible that Mahindra could repeat the same timing of Thar debut and launch with XUV700.

Boss Mode

Ahead of launch, Mahindra XUV700 continues to be on test. Latest spied images reveal production spec interiors of what looks like top of the line trim. New spy images show interiors done in a dual tone of white and black, giving a premium / luxurious feel.

Panoramic sunroof, which Mahindra is calling as SkyRoof in XUV700, can also be seen. Apart from that, you can also notice the front passenger seat with well-integrated lever on its side. This will allow rear passenger to move / recline front passenger seat. Similar mode is present in Tata Safari, where it is called Boss Mode.

Latest Official Teaser

Mahindra has teased XUV700 yet again. This time round the focus is on detecting a drowsy or snoozing driver. Called ‘Driver Drowsiness Detection’ feature, this system senses when the driver is drowsy or falling asleep and automatically nudges the driver to wakefulness.

Mahindra does not go into detail as to how the driver is woken from his reverie but this new age feature is especially useful over long distance driving. Essentially, the XUV700 ‘Driver Drowsiness Detection’ feature will monitor the driver’s face for any sign of tiredness or sleepiness. Similar feature is already on offer in high-end luxury cars.

If the system detects such signals, it will alert the driver in an instant. This alert could be with the steering wheel vibrating or with some safety chimes, etc. It is also yet to be learnt if the car could come to a complete halt in the event of the driver not responding to these wake up signals.

Driver fatigue has been the main issue for countless mishaps due to tiredness, tedious road and weather conditions. Such situations also arise if the driver is addicted to alcohol or any other intoxicants. Mahindra has noted the urgent need for such an alert system and incorporated the same in its XUV700 SUV.

Personalized Safety Alerts

Cars sold in India have a safety system that notifies the driver on crossing 80 km/h mark with an intermittent beep sound. On crossing 120 km/h mark the car emits a continuous beep. Mahindra XUV700 will however deliver a personalized message in the voice of a loved one to signal to the driver to slow down. This system Mahindra feels will be more effective in making the driver maintain a more optimum speed.

Flush door handles which pop out is another first in segment feature. This design with door handles fitting flush with body work, offer a more premium stance to the SUV much in the same way as is seen on Mercedes-Benz EQS and Aston Martin DBX. The door handles will pop up when the SUV is unlocked or when the key is close to the vehicle while they will retract back to position once the vehicle starts to move or is parked.

The soon to be unveiled Mahindra XUV700 will receive both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The 2.0 liter turbo petrol will make 200 hp power while the 2.2 liter turbo diesel will offer 185 hp peak power. Both engines will be offered with manual or automatic transmission option. When launched, Mahindra XUV700 will rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.