Mahindra XUV700 Debut Date Is 14th Aug, At 4 PM- Official

The wait is over – Fans awaiting to see the Mahindra XUV700, now there is an official date

Mahindra is working hard to build up buyer enthusiasm prior to launch of the new XUV700. The automaker has released several teaser videos some of which have drawn attention to its largest in segment sun-roof, auto booster headlamps and new company logo. Now Mahindra has released yet another teaser video, which finally reveals the debut date and time of XUV700.

Best-Kitted SUV in Segment

A new teaser video shows off what Mahindra calls ‘Smart Filter Technology’. This filter promises to remove 99 percent bacteria and 95 percent viruses from cabin air within the XUV700. This is a much sought after feature in cars today to make cabin air safer for occupants.

Set to be most powerful and feature laden SUV in its segment, Mahindra XUV700 will debut in India on 14th August 2021. It will be seen with some exciting first in segment features among which will be auto-booster headlamps, smart pop up door handles borrowing inspiration from Range Rover Evoque and largest panoramic sunroof which Mahindra calls a ‘SkyRoof’. This panoramic sunroof measures 1360mm in length and 870mm in width. The XUV700 will also receive level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with personalized safety alerts.

The cabin which will be done up in a dual tone colour scheme will also receive a leather wrapped, multi-function, flat bottom steering wheel, wireless charging system, dual zone climate control and reading lamps.

One also notices a well-integrated lever on front passenger seat. This allows for forward and reclining movement of the seat as is also seen on the Tata Safari, called Boss Mode. Safety will also include cruise control, multiple airbags, parking sensors at the front and rear, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitor and ABS and EBD.

Intelligent Technology of AdrenoX

Bringing voice AI capabilities to the XUV700, AdrenoX is also developed in collaboration with Visteon, the dual screens on XUV700 will sport cockpit domain controller technology with 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms. With advanced hardware, various new features have been incorporated into the system to offer users a world class experience.

It connects to Alexa for a complete hands free access both to information and entertainment along with offline vehicle control. Users will also get access to a playlist from Prime Music, will be able to operate climate controls and ambient lighting just by giving directions to ‘Alexa’.

Engine Specs

Mahindra XUV700 will share its engine options with the new Thar. These will include petrol and diesel engines mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. The 2.0 liter mHawk turbo diesel engine will make 185 hp power while the 2.0 liter mStallion turbo petrol engine will offer 200 hp peak power. Prices will be higher than the XUV500 range, as it is a more premium, more powerful and a bigger SUV. Expect prices to be in the Rs 17-23 lakh range, ex-sh.