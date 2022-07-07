Mahindra XUV700 Debuts In Nepal, S Africa – India Waiting Touches June 2024

After successfully launching its new gen products in India, Mahindra is now planning to expand its range in international markets

For the uninitiated, Mahindra has its subsidiaries in countries like Australia and South Africa, where it has been trying to improve its market share. Interestingly, now its South African website showcases both, XUV700 and Scorpio N in the vehicle gallery. The update seems to be in-line with the official announcements made during the official Indian launch of Scorpio N.

Mahindra’s officials had confirmed that they intend to launch Scorpio N in India, South Africa and Nepal almost simultaneously. Later, they intend to expand their offerings to other international markets too. Mahindra’s Australian website too now has listings of XUV700 and Scorpio N, however there is a clear call out that these models will launch in 2023.

Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio N – Unveiled in Nepal, South Africa

Ahead of new XUV700 and Scorpio N official launch in Nepal and South Africa, Mahindra has unveiled their two new SUVs in the two countries. Launch is expected to take place in the coming months.

In its international portfolio, Mahindra’s key products include XUV500, XUV300 Scorpio, Scorpio Pick-Up, Bolero Pick-Up and KUV100. All of the above models have received decent response in Mahindra’s target countries. Mahindra has been mindful of choosing countries which have a body styling preference which matches to its product range.

Currently, almost all of its international sales happens via export units from India. Even post the introduction of models like Scorpio N and XUV700, we don’t think that Mahindra will get sizable sales numbers in international markets which can possibly make a business case to open an all new plant in any of its international markets.

In India, Mahindra plans to continue to sell the previous gen Scorpio as Scorpio Classic. The model is manufactured at Mahindra’s Nasik based facility. The all new Scorpio N is going to be manufactured at Mahindra’s Chakan facility, which also houses production lines for models like XUV700, KUV100, Bolero Neo amongst others.

As of now, Mahindra’s Indian Team is working towards making the Scorpio N a huge success, as SUV’s bookings are about to commence in upcoming weeks. While Mahindra has announced pricing of its MT 2WD variants, pricing details of Scorpio N’s AWD and AT trims are still under wraps. Pricing announced is also applicable only to the first 25,000 bookings, post which, pricing of the model will only go up!

Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Till June 2024

We have seen Mahindra deploying a similar strategy with even the XUV700. It won’t be a surprise to find Scorpio N’s waiting period to run into months, as has been the case with XUV700 and new gen Thar. Interestingly, even today, the waiting period for select variants of XUV700 runs up to 2 years. This is for an SUV which was launched last year.

Later, Mahindra is scheduled to preview its Born Electric EV range, which will comprise of upcoming electric vehicles from Mahindra. The range should include some electrified versions of Mahindra’s existing models like XUV300 and some all new ground-up EVs. In the meanwhile, Mahindra will also continue to bring in mild updates or special editions of its SUVs. Some of the planned launches include XUV300 Sportz, Bolero Neo Plus etc amongst others.