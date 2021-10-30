Mahindra XUV700 Deliveries Start – 1st Owner Is Javelin Throw Champion

While delivery of petrol variants has commenced from today, diesel variants will be made available to customers from November last week

Mahindra has a huge task at hand, as bookings for recently launched XUV700 has crossed 65k units. This comes at a time when the auto industry has been experiencing a major shortage of semiconductor chips. Even with the challenges, Mahindra appears on track to ensure deliveries in the shortest possible time. XUV700 production is in full swing and hundreds of units have been spotted inside the plant, ready to be shipped.

Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition 1st Owner

From today, Mahindra has officially started deliveries of the new XUV700. Among the first owners of the new XUV700, is the Javelin throw Gold medal champion Sumit Antil. It is the top of the line AX7 with luxury pack that has been handed over. Here are some highlights about the Gold Edition XUV700:

– Immortalizing the record : Sumit Antil’s noteworthy record has been embossed as a badge on the fender and tailgate, it is also embroidered on all the six headrests and the front dashboard.

– Custom made front grille : The already elegant front grille has further been accentuated with gold plating on vertical slats of the grille.

– New Mahindra SUV logo in Gold : The new Mahindra SUV logo proudly carries Satin Gold plating in this XUV700.

– Gold accents on seats and IP Panel : All seats and the IP panel have been stitched with fine gold thread as accents.

Algorithm-based delivery system

To ensure deliveries of XUV700 in the most streamlined manner, Mahindra has come up with an algorithm-based process. This system has been developed in collaboration with a leading global consulting firm. The intelligent system factors in various variables such as dealer and city level bookings, ratio of offline and online bookings, supply chain constraints, and variant-level production feasibility.

Conventionally, deliveries are based on the booking order. Mahindra’s new system is different and it updates itself regularly based on evolving parameters. Resistance from customers is unlikely, as most bookings have been done within a period of roughly 3 hours. Customers are being informed individually about the expected date of delivery. However, delivery dates may change if supply chain issues continue to persist.

Considering the plan to deliver 14k units by January 14, 2021, the delivery rate works out at around 187 units per day. On its own, these numbers don’t look bad at all. However, in view of bookings of 65k+ units, it is evident that waiting period for XUV700 will stretch into several months. This is true assuming that the current rate is maintained. Mahindra may have plans to increase production in coming months to reduce delivery timelines.

What makes XUV700 so popular?

There’s plenty to talk about XUV700, as it has a sporty design, dominating street presence, a comprehensive range of features and powerful engine options. It also packs in multiple segment-first features. Affordable pricing is another factor working in XUV700’s favour. It is available at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh. Top-spec AX7 petrol variant is priced at Rs 17.99 lakh.

Earlier this month, a new variant was introduced based on AX7 trim. It essentially utilizes an additional Luxury Pack that offers a wider range of features. Luxury Pack includes advanced features such as blind view monitor, continuous digital video recording, 360° surround view, 3D audio with 12 speakers, passive keyless entry, knee airbag, telescopic steering, electronic park brake, electric smart door handles, wireless charging and stop and go function in adaptive cruise control.

XUV700 packs in advanced driver assistance systems, which help make rides a lot safer. Some key ADAS features include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, high beam assist and driver drowsiness detection.

Engine options for XUV700 include a 2.0-litre petrol unit producing 200 ps / 380 Nm and a 2.2 litre diesel unit producing 185 ps / 450 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT for both engines. XUV700 is available in 5-seat and 7-seat configuration. AWD option is available with top-spec 7-seater variants.