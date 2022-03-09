Mahindra XUV700 Delivery Without 2nd Key, Sequential Turn Indicator

Ongoing chips shortage has affected the features list of Mahindra XUV700 – Deliveries are being done without a few features

Mahindra XUV700, launched in India in August 2021 has met with resounding success. Bookings have already crossed the 1 lakh mark, with more than 80k buyers awaiting delivery. Total XUV700 sales till the end of Feb 2022 has crossed the 20k mark. These are wholesales, and also includes test drive and demo cars which were sold to dealerships. Actual customer deliveries are lower.

Despite parts shortage in automotive industry, Mahindra has managed to deliver about 4k units of XUV700 every month. But there has been some impact. XUV700 is loaded with technology, which are powered by chips that are in shortage globally. Due to this, Mahindra is now delivering XUV700 without a few features.

Mahindra XUV700 Delivery Without Features

Dealers have informed buyers of XUV700, who are getting ready to take delivery of their SUV – that they will get XUV700 without 2nd key and sequential turn indicators in the tail lamp. Before taking delivery, dealers are asking owners to sign a customer acknowledgement form.

This is applicable only for buyers of AX5, AX7 and AX7L models. Remote key as well as sequential turn indicators in tail lamp – are features which are offered only on the said 3 variants.

XUV700 Buyers To Get 2nd Key Later

The form says that 2nd remote key will be provided by dealership in 4 to 6 months. Timeline for installing a sequential turn indicator has not been specified. It is simply mentioned that they will be installed when parts arrive at dealership.

Some owners who are not comfortable with the option of taking delivery without features (especially without 2nd key), were told that they will not be given delivery unless they sign the form. Owners are worried of issues that could arise with insurance in case the car is stolen. Most of the buyers have had no issue, and have been taking delivery without the said features.

Mahindra XUV700 – 6 Seater

Mahindra XUV700 was introduced in two series of MX and AdrenoX (AX). The AdrenoX is further divided into AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants with all being offered in 5 and 7 seater options. The 7 seater variant sports bench type seating in the second row. Now, the company plans to introduce a 6 seater option with captain seats in second row. This will be exclusively offered on the AX variant.

Interior features of the XUV700 include two 10.25 inch screens of which one is a touchscreen infotainment system and the other is a digital instrument cluster. It also gets connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with dual zone climate controls and a panoramic sun-roof.

Earning a 5 star safety rating in Global NCAP, the XUV700 gets upto 7 airbags, 360 degree camera, blind view monitor, electronic stability program and an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) pack. This pack includes safety features such as adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.

Mahindra XUV700 – Engine Specs

Engine specifications include a 2.0 liter mStallion turbo petrol engine offering 197 hp power and 380 Nm torque. It also gets its power via a 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine making 182 hp power and 420 Nm torque when mated to a 6 speed manual transmission. It goes up to 182 hp power and 450 Nm torque with a 6 speed automatic transmission. The top-spec AX7 diesel-automatic variant gets the option of an AWD (all-wheel drive) system.