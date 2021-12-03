Mahindra XUV700 Diesel First Batch Owners Start Taking Delivery

Mahindra had promised to start the delivery of their XUV700 diesel variants by the end of Nov 2021 – First owners have started taking delivery

Launched in Aug 2021, XUV700 has been the biggest success for Mahindra in terms of initial bookings. In just 3 hours, it got bookings of over 50k. Until now, it has managed bookings of over 70k units. This looks really good on paper, but it is a Himalayan task to deliver these cars to their respective owners. Especially in current times.

Automotive manufacturers around the world are battling parts shortage, especially that of semiconductors and chips. Mahindra XUV700 has one of the highest number of chips in use for their top of the line AX7 variant with ADAS. This is also the variant which has received among the highest number of bookings.

Mahindra XUV700 Diesel Delivery Starts

Amid such issues, Mahindra has set a target of delivering 14k units of the XUV700 by mid Jan 2022. They started delivery of petrol XUV700 variants back in last week of Oct 2021. Now, they have started delivery of XUV700 diesel variants.

One of the first owners of Mahindra XUV700 Diesel AX7 L Automatic is Suresh Suthar, who took delivery of his SUV earlier this week. He has also shared the update in Mahindra XUV700 owners group. Other customers in the first batch have also started taking delivery of diesel XUV700 across India.

Mahindra XUV700 Segment First Features

What draws the attention of buyers to the new XUV700? It is its premium design, competitive pricing and above all several segment first features. Offered in four variants of MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7, the XUV700, a successor to the XUV500, is presented in petrol and diesel engine options and in 5 and 7 seater layouts.

It is the first vehicle from Mahindra to sport the new Twin Peaks logo. Its first in segment features include Amazon-Alexa connectivity, two 10.25 inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It also receives the largest-in-segment sunroof.

The new XUV700 also gets a 12 speaker Sony system with 3D sound output, electronically adjustable driver seat with 6 way memory function and an all-digital driver display unit. The XUV700 features also include driver drowsiness alert, dual zone climatic control unit and a flat bottom steering wheel with control buttons while it rides on R18 diamond cut alloy wheels.

Mahindra XUV700 – Cabin Accessory Packs

For in-cabin accessories for the new XUV700, Mahindra offers a Comforting Kit with accessories such as cushion pillows, neck pillows and two seat belt pads. The list also includes steering cover, seat covers (perforated, deco stitch and embossed), floor mats, illuminated scuff plates, etc. There are a range of seat covers priced at Rs 9,250 per set. There is also a special perforated grey seat cover and seat cover with embossed design at Rs 12,250.

Rain visor with window surround applique set is offered exclusively on MX, AX3 and AX5 variants at a costs of Rs. 10,165 while a set of side footsteps costs Rs. 17,037. Designer mats, floor mats, carpet mats and boot mats, peddle cover sets, scuff plate sets and shark fin antenna along with wireless charging modules are also a part of the accessories being offered by Mahindra on the XUV700. Mahindra is also offering merchandise options to buyers of the XUV700. These include T-shirts, shirts, bomber jackets, apparel along with a range of caps, backpacks and duffle bag.