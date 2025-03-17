Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launch Price Rs 19.64 Lakh

Launching a Black Edition or Dark Edition versions of SUVs have emerged as a viable and profitable solution among OEMs operating in India. Mahindra had previously launched XUV700 Napoli Black colour which missed out on a Black interior. Now, Mahindra has just launched XUV700 Ebony Edition, which gets a Black interior on top of Black exterior.

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Walkaround

India’s renowned SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto, just launched XUV700 Ebony Edition in India. It is only offered in the top-spec AX7 and AX7L trim levels in 7S configs equipped with FWD layout. For the first time, Mahindra is offering an ‘All Black’ version of XUV700. XUV700 is the best-seller in its segment and is popular among discerning SUV buyers.

On the outside, we can see Ebony Edition badges on the rear tailgate and on driver-side door. Unlike the Napoli Black shade offered before, XUV700 Ebony Edition gets a new Stealth Black shade which has metallic and sparkly flakes in it for a 3D pop when light hits it at the right angles. It looks more sophisticated and flashy than Midnight Black or Napoli Black.

As part of Ebony Edition, we can also see a blacked out front grille and blacked out 18-inch alloy wheels. Roof is also finished in Stealth Black shade like the rest of its body. To add some contrast to this Black shade, Mahindra has kept front and rear skid plates in Silver shade. The tagline for Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is “Outshines the Dark”, which is an obvious dig at Tata Motors’ Dark Editions.

Black Interiors

All colour options in the AX7 and AX7L trim levels get Ivory interiors only. With XUV700 Ebony Edition, buyers can now choose a Black interior option. However, it is not an ‘All Black’ execution like some rivals. In this sense, roof liner of XUV700 Ebony Edition is a ‘Light Grey” shade, which is darker than the White shade seen with Ivory interiors.

Other than the Light Grey roof liner, we can also see a few silver trims on dashboard and doors for that contrast. Leatherette seat upholstery along with dashboard and door trim plastics are now fully Black. Mahindra has also replaced conventional chrome with Dark Chrome, seen around AC vents and in steering wheel elements.

Variant-Wise Pricing (Ex-Showroom, All India)

AX7 (7-Seater, FWD)

– Petrol MT: Rs 19.64 Lakh

– Petrol AT: Rs 21.14 Lakh

– Diesel MT: Rs 20.14 Lakh

– Diesel AT: Rs 21.79 Lakh

AX7 L (7-Seater, FWD)

– Petrol AT: Rs 23.34 Lakh

– Diesel MT: Rs 22.39 Lakh

– Diesel AT: Rs 24.14 Lakh

Notable features of XUV700 include Level-2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, 7 airbags, 12-speaker Sony premium sound, powered front seats with memory function for seats and ORVMs, welcome function for seats, 360-degree Surround View, wireless charging, front ventilated seats, driver drowsiness detection, auto headlights and wipers, wireless charging pad, flush door handles, LED lighting all around and more.

Powertrains-wise, Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is offered with both Petrol and Diesel engine options. The 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine is capable of delivering 200 bhp and 380 Nm, while 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine is capable of delivering 185 bhp and up to 450 Nm. For Ebony Edition, Petrol variants only get Automatic gearbox option, while Diesel gets both Manual and Automatic options.