Mahindra XUV700 Electric 3 Screen Dashboard Patent Leaks

XUV.e8 (XUV700 Electric) three-screen layout will be a first for a Mahindra car and likely to be offered with other upcoming new-gen Mahindra SUVs

Mahindra is working on the electric version of XUV700, which will go on sale as the XUV.e8. Ahead of its launch later this year, design patents have revealed multiple new details. Latest confirmation is for a three-screen setup, which will be a first-in-segment feature.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric – three-screen setup

From one, to two, and now a 3-screen setup is on its way to become a mainstay in the Indian auto industry. In the mass market segment, Mahindra will be the first to introduce this feature with XUV.e8. Other upcoming Mahindra SUVs such as XUV.e9 and BE range are also expected to get a three-screen setup.

Once a positive market response is confirmed, other OEMs are also likely to transition from the current two screen layout to a three-screen setup. However, there are likely to be variations, as seen with cars like Mercedes EQS 580, Cadillac Celestiq, Lucid Air, Audi A8, Porsche Taycan, etc .

An upgrade to a three-screen setup seems relevant, as it significantly enhances the cockpit experience. As seen with the patent image, the three-screen layout of XUV.e8 covers almost the entire width of the dashboard. It is flanked by AC vents on both sides.

From the design patent image, it appears that the three-screen layout has bezels in between the screens. The bezels are pretty wide and seem to have a grey finish. They could get a darker and glossier finish with the production model. The heavy bezels could have been chosen to provide adequate protection to the large 3-screen setup.

Functional relevance

A three-screen setup helps reduce clutter in the cockpit area. It matches the current trend of achieving a minimalistic profile for EVs, across both exteriors and interiors. Much of the physical buttons can be eliminated with a three-screen layout. The third screen is exclusively for the front passenger. The sense of roominess is significantly enhanced when most of the controls can be handled via the screens. Along with touch controls, users can also use voice commands for various features and functions.

XUV.e8 – New headlamp setup and new steering wheel

Mahindra has also patented a new headlamp design and a new two-spoke steering wheel for XUV.e8. These new features will help achieve a clear differentiation with the ICE model. These newly patented features are likely to be available with XUV.e9 as well. XUV.e9 is the coupe version of XUV.e8.

All upcoming Mahindra electric SUVs will be based on the INGLO platform. XUV.e8 will have a battery pack of up to 80 kWh. Power output could be in the range of 230 hp to 350 hp. XUV.e8 will be available in all-wheel drive configuration. Launch is expected later this year. XUV.e8 will take on Tata Harrier EV that is expected in early 2025.