Mahindra XUV700 Electric Launch Likely In November 2025

Expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 20 lakh, Mahindra XEV 7e / XUV700 will take on rivals such as Harrier EV and BYD Atto 3

Mahindra has received an overwhelming response to its born-electric SUVs, BE 6 and XEV 9e. These contribute close to 9% of the company’s monthly sales. Joining them soon will be the XEV 7e, the electric version of the XUV700 SUV. As per sources, launch is expected in November 2025. Let’s check out the details.

Mahindra XEV 7e / XUV700 EV – Styling and features

As per the earlier naming convention, the electric version of XUV700 was scheduled to go on sale as the XUV.e8. With the updated naming strategy, as seen with XEV 9e and BE 6, the XUV700 electric is likely to go on sale as the XEV 7e. It retains the silhouette of the ICE-powered XUV700, but has a distinctive front and rear profile, which is not shared with upcoming XUV700 facelift.

XUV700 Electric or XEV 7e lighting elements will have a triangular setup, something similar to that of XEV 9e. There will be a full-width LED strip, sharp LED DRLs, a closed-off grille and sculpted bonnet design. With the flat, upright front fascia, the XEV 7e has a more dominating road presence. Side profile will be distinguishable by new alloy wheels with aero covers. XEV 7e will have flush door handles and refreshed C-pillar treatment.

At the rear, XEV 7e could feature tail lamps in an interconnected format via an LED strip. The tail lamp design could be the same as that of XUV700, with the possibility of minor changes in the detailing. Some updates are possible across the bumper section as well. XEV 7e is also expected to get some exclusive colour options.

Interiors, equipment list

Inside, the XEV 7e is expected to have a futuristic look and feel, something along the lines of the XEV 9e. Items borrowed from the XEV 9e could include the new steering wheel with illuminated infinity-style brand logo and a 3-screen setup. XEV 7e is expected to be offered in both 6-seat and 7-seat formats. For enhanced practicality, the middle row could get a sliding function.

A comprehensive range of premium features will be on offer. The list includes panoramic roof, premium sound system with Dolby Atmos, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone climate control, air purifier and multi-colour ambient lighting. Safety kit will include Level 2 ADAS features, 6 airbags as standard, electronic parking brake with auto hold, 360° camera, hill start assist and electronic stability control. The SUV is expected to get a 5-star NCAP rating.

Performance, battery, range

Mahindra XEV 7e is based on the born-electric INGLO platform. It is expected to get the same battery pack options as seen with XEV 9e and BE 6. Battery pack options include a 59-kWh and a 79-kWh unit. Real-world range is 400+ km and 500+ km, respectively.

The battery packs support fast charging of 175 kW (DC), allowing users to load 20% to 80% in just around 20 minutes. XEV 7e could get all-wheel drive capability with a dual motor setup.