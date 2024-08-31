Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV and Coupe Spied – Massive Road Presence

In addition to their race-inspired styling, Mahindra born-electric SUVs are also designed to deliver an exhilarating performance

With an eye on the EV market, Mahindra is readying its born electric range of SUVs. Launch is expected in 2025. Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months. Ahead of their launch, Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV (XUV.e8) and Coupe (XUV.e9) have been spotted together on road tests.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV and Coupe

Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Pranav Nemade. It is likely that XUV.e8 will be the first to debut next year. XUV.e8 is essentially the electric version of XUV700. But unlike an ICE to EV conversion, XUV.e8 and other upcoming electric SUVs from Mahindra are based on an entirely new INGLO platform. It’s a born-electric platform that promises significant improvements in terms of performance, safety, tech and comfort.

Talking about XUV.e9, it is essentially the coupe version of XUV.e8 / XUV700 Coupe. With its coupe profile, the XUV.e9 has a more eye-catching road presence. There are some similarities in design such as the closed-off grille and triangular headlamp housings. The full-width LED DRLs have some slight variations, but overall look and feel is largely the same. The bumper section has the same basic shape, although the design elements are distinct for both SUVs.

XUV.e8 has the logo placed on the closed-off grille, whereas XUV.e9 has the logo on the bonnet. Both SUVs get aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, shod with low-drag tyres. Wheel arches are circular for XUV.e8, whereas XUV.e9 has a polygonal shape at the edges. Both SUVs get body cladding, but the ones on XUV.e9 are much wider and more rugged looking. Flush door handles are common, but XUV.e9 has its rear door handles placed on the C-pillar.

At the rear, XUV.e8 borrows the tail lamps from its ICE sibling. But the bumper is new and there are changes to the tailgate as well. XUV.e9 has a sportier rear profile with a full-width LED light bar and prominent tail gate. The bumper also comes across as a lot more robust.

Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9 – Equipment list, performance

Both XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 will be equipped with a panoramic triple screen dashboard. In addition to the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system, the third screen will be exclusively for the front passenger. The triple screen layout enhances the overall cockpit experience for both the driver and front passenger.

Mahindra electric SUVs will have embedded 5G network capability and OTA updates. Such advanced features will allow users to explore their world without any worries. XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 will be equipped with 5 Radars-1 Vision technology.

It makes the SUVs futureproof, with capability to support L2+ autonomous driving and ADAS. Users will be able to access a comprehensive range of connectivity features. Both RWD and all-wheel drive options are likely to be available with XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. Battery capacity could be 80 kWh, with support for fast charging. Top of the line variant will cost over Rs 40 lakhs.