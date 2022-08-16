Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV Revealed – Full Dashboard Touchscreen

Mahindra XUV.e8 is the electric version of XUV700 with futuristic touches on the outside as well as inside

Mahindra has always wanted to be a big shot in electric SUVs. We have been seeing multiple teasers and finally, on India’s 75th Independence day, Mahindra revealed 5 electric SUVs at the event held in Oxfordshire, England. But Mahindra had only teased three Born Electric SUVs and showcased five. How is that possible?

See, Mahindra has two EV product lineups now. One is BE (Born Electric) range of electric SUVs and the other is still under XUV name. In this light, three Born Electric SUVs check out as BE range is showcased with three products for now which are BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The other two fall into electric XUV range which are XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. Of those two, XUV.e8 is the most production ready as it is based on XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV Walkaround

Mahindra has based its XUV.e8 on the new INGLO platform promising 60 kWh to 80 kWh battery packs. These battery packs are made of LFP cells that are sourced by Volkswagen. While the rest of battery systems like BMS, are likely to be designed in-house. Look at the walkaround video of XUV.e8 below, credits to Overdrive.

But the top hat is almost identical to ICE-powered XUV700 that is currently sold in India. Even though XUV.e8 gets the same profile with slightly sharper wheel arches, front and rear are different. Also, the whole car seems to be wrapped in a matte black wrap with copper-coloured textures all around. It is unlikely to be carried over to production model.

The front of XUV700 is completely transformed into a futuristic MPV-ish SUV. It gets a massive LED DRL which not only extends across the width, but also almost across the height of the SUV at its extreme ends. Headlights are now very sleek and get copper elements too. Copper seems to be the defining theme here as its Twin Peaks logo also gets a similar finish engulfed by purple LED. Its closed-off grille seems to be inspired by Lexus’ spindle-like shapes, though.

What stands out from XUV700’s profile on XUV.e8 is an all-new alloy wheel design. Its primary function is to reduce aerodynamic drag and help reduce its air drag coefficient. This, in turn, helps in maximising the range. XUV.e8 might get either a RWD layout with 228 bhp or an AWD layout with 335 bhp.

Interiors & Launch

Mahindra XUV700 interiors were already futuristic and tech-laden. But XUV.e8 takes it to a whole different level. While XUV700 has two horizontal screens, XUV.e8 gets three. One is for driver’s display and second one is for central infotainment system. Third screen seems to be for the front passenger, because, why not? If it was a single-piece 27” screen like on Ford Explorer launched in China, it would be even cooler. But these are three different screens covered by the same glass.

Interior finishes were covered by camouflage as it was just a prototype. We wish Mahindra gave soft-touch plastics with XUV.e8 as it would make for a much nicer cabin. Most of XUV700’s features like a panoramic sunroof, seating layout, dash layout, and door trims are likely to be retained. Launch is likely around 2024.

M&M Chairman Anand Mahindra promised that production versions of all the concepts shown yesterday including BE and XUV.e products are going to be the same. He assured that what we saw, is what we will get. He also revealed that three of the five shown yesterday are already in an advanced stage of development and the other two will soon be under execution.