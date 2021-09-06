Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV Prototype With 54 kWh Battery Pack

Even though Mahindra has readied an electric prototype of XUV700, it is not expected to undergo production anytime soon

Earlier this year, Mahindra laid out a comprehensive roadmap for its passenger vehicle segment which featured a number of electric vehicles (EVs). Given the race towards electric mobility, Mahindra’s future EVs hold great significance for the auto market in India and the company might actively start its emission-free innings in a year or two.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV

Mahindra has developed a battery-powered prototype of the recently launched XUV700. The homegrown automaker has already finished developing an electric prototype of the SUV, however, it is not roadworthy yet.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV Prototype features a 54kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain is expected to be equipped on board the XUV700 as and when there is decent demand and charging infrastructure available across India.

This means there is still a lot of time before we can actually see an electric XUV700 going into production. Meanwhile, Mahindra is reportedly developing XUV900 which is essentially a 4-door Coupe SUV based on XUV700.

XUV700 Other Details

The IC engine-powered XUV700 will get two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill. Both units will be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Higher variants will also offer the option of an all-wheel-drive setup otherwise power will be sent to the front wheels. Prices of XUV700 will start at Rs 11.99 lakh and it is expected to go on sale in a few weeks.

Mahindra’s Other EV Projects

Mahindra is working on a range of battery-powered vehicles, the first of which is expected to launch in 2023. This will most probably be the eclectic version of XUV300 which will be called eXUV300. A pre-production concept prototype of the same was revealed last year at the Auto Expo. However, multiple delays mainly due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic meant that it is yet to undergo series production.

The electric SUV is expected to feature a 40 kWh battery which will return an output of 130 bhp and a range of 300 kms in a single charge. Previous teaser images suggest that it is slightly longer despite sharing the same MESMA 350 platform, developed by Mahindra Electric completely in-house. ‘MESMA’ stands for ‘Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture’.

Initially, the carmaker was planning on re-entering the EV space in India with eKUV100 which is a battery-powered derivative of KUV100 micro UV. Recently, it also made a brief appearance on the official website of Mahindra Electric. However, its launch too has been hit by various speed breakers throughout its course of development.

