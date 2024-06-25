Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV Render In 8 New Colours – Harrier EV Rival

Tata Motors is prepping Harrier EV and Safari EV that should rival upcoming Mahindra XUV700 EV (XUV.e8) and XUV700 EV Coupe (XUV.e9)

If there is one car manufacturer in India that excels in producing SUVs, it is Mahindra Auto. Starting from the recently launched XUV3XO, Mahindra has a robust SUV portfolio that is aimed to cater to a wide range of audiences. Mahindra is adding a couple of new premium electric SUVs based on the INGLO platform, starting with XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV). Here’s how it would look at launch.

Mahindra XUV700 EV Rendered – First INGLO vehicle to launch

The company is working an electric version of XUV700 and it will be the first vehicle to launch based on the company’s new INGLO platform. The goal of INGLO platform-based vehicles is to increase the appeal of made-in-India products on a global stage. In that regard, Mahindra seems to have done a great job.

Based on a multitude of spy shots that surfaced on the internet, we have come up with our render of how a production-spec Mahindra XUV.e8 might look like. There was also a working prototype that was showcased at M.A.D.E. HQ in the UK as well. Rushlane’s render, penned down by Pratyush Rout, adheres to the company’s approach to this upcoming electric vehicle.

Overall silhouette is still largely similar to the current XUV700. Establishing that all-important relevance with its ICE counterpart. The top hat of XUV700 on INGLO platform retains most of its design identity. However, it gets a vastly different front-end design with a more imposing futuristic fascia.

It gets a closed-off grill, followed by massive inverted L-shaped LED DRL signatures that are connected by an LED light bar. Headlights are all-new and are vertically arranged, which seems to be a trend these days. Similar to XUV400, it gets many bronze elements in its lower bumper, headlights and its logo.

Bronze highlights are seen on the car’s window belt line too and neatly flow into the rear. New Aero design alloy wheels are notable as well. While the fascia gets an all-new design, the rear is almost identical to the XUV700. Even the tail lights have been carried over.

What to expect?

Interiors will get a subtle refresh, though. Previous set of spy shots has shown a brand new 2-spoke steering wheel with a dedicated new Mahindra logo for XUV.e lineup. Production version will retain these attributes. Also new, is a massive layout of triple-screen setup where one is for instrumentation, one for infotainment and the third for front passenger.

The centre console is slightly redesigned too. Where features are concerned, Mahindra XUV700 EV should be loaded to the gills. We’re talking about level-2 ADAS, soft-touch materials on the inside, electrically adjustable front seats with memory, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a front trunk and many more.

Where powertrains are concerned, the INGLO platform is said to bear multiple battery capacities ranging between 60 kWh and 80 kWh. With around 500 km of claimed range. When launched, XUV.e8 is likely to offer both single-motor and dual-motor AWD layouts. Launch of Mahindra XUV 700 EV is expected in 2025. It could be priced in the Rs 35 lakh range.