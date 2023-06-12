Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV spied testing in Chennai

On the inside, Mahindra XUV700 electric or XUV.e8 will feature a triple screen layout – One for instrumentation, one for infotainment and the last for front passenger

The Indian automotive market is opening up to the EV revolution more steadily than anticipated. At its forefront is Tata Motors. The company is expanding its EV portfolio vertically and will launch electrified versions of its flagship Harrier and Safari. Mahindra will counter Harrier EV and Safari EV with an electrified version of its XUV700.

Mahindra has planned to launch five different electric SUVs based on the new INGLO platform. The company is testing it extensively and launch is likely to happen in 2024 or early 2025. Until now, all test mules didn’t show visual confirmations to suggest electric powertrains, until now. In the recent test mules, we can see HV cables running beneath the floor where the battery is.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric Test Mule – Harrier EV & Safari EV rival

Right after BE.05 test mules, we now get to see XUV.e8 (electric XUV700) test mules as well. This is a good indication that Mahindra is looking to launch them sooner than later. Competition in EV space is growing by the day. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Ram Prasath for sharing these new spy shots.

The recent test mules show the presence of orange coloured cables at the back. Automotive powertrains have colour-coded cables. Blue coloured cables mean it carries around 36V to 42V, while Orange cables mean that they carry up to 1000V. These are also called HV cables (high voltage cables). Orange cables carry HV AC or DC current between charger, inverter, motor and battery.

On XUV.e8 test mules, these are present at the rear, which could be an indication of a rear-mounted single-motor or an AWD setup with dual motor layout. VW-sourced Mahindra’s INGLO platform supports both single-motor and dual-motor layouts.

Apart from that, we can also see an independent rear suspension setup too. This will increase comfort for rear occupants. Rear independent suspension was on offer with Tata Indica and Indigo, but they are a rare find these days outside premium and luxury brands.

What will it pack when launched?

Mahindra XUV700 electric or XUV.e8 will pack Volkswagen-sourced MEB EV platform renamed INGLO. This is a modular and scalable platform that can be adjusted to suit a multitude of variations and applications. Mahindra has revealed battery sizes will be between 60 kWh and 80 kWh in size and will feature both single motor layout and dual motor layouts as well.

It will pack all of XUV700’s strengths. We’re talking about ADAS tech, flush doors handles, 5-star crash-rated body shell, and an extensive features list including a panoramic sunroof, power adjustable driver’s seats with memory function, and a lot more. Mahindra’s XUV.e8 prototype in UK featured free-standing triple-screen layout on dashboard, which is highly likely to make it on production model.

We don’t expect a lot of design changes to the main structure of XUV.e8’s body. Sheet metal body panels might be different and take on a wilder route. Mahindra XUV700 Electric prices could be around Rs. 30 lakh mark. Launch is expected to take place in late 2024 or early 2025.