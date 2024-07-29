Mahindra XUV700 EV Coupe Boot Space, Interiors Spied – More Details Revealed

When launched, Mahindra XUV700 EV Coupe (XUV.e9) may come equipped with up to 80 kWh battery with around 200 km/h top speed

Test mule sighting frequency of Mahindra’s INGLO platform based vehicles is increasing by the day. Recent spy shots show XUV.e9 and a little bit of BE.05 in Salem, Tamil Nadu. For the first time, we can see how much cargo space Mahindra XUV.e9 has along with the seating layout and other interior details.

Mahindra XUV700 EV Coupe Boot Space

The never-ending pursuit of mastering premium electric SUV space has led Mahindra to develop its born electric INGLO platform. The company has already showcased five vehicles based on this platform – XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09.

These are to be launched in two different sub-brands with dedicated logos. First three of these upcoming electric SUVs (XUV.e8, XUV.e9 and BE.05) have already commenced testing. Latest spy shots of test mules spotted in Salem, Tamil Nadu, show new details about XUV.e9, which is the biggest and the most expensive among these three.

Essentially, Mahindra XUV.e9 is a coupe version of XUV.e8. Which in turn, is an electric version of ICE Mahindra XUV700 that is among the hottest cars currently on sale in India. New spy shots show a rather large boot space with a flat and neatly packaged loading area. There seem to be just two rows of seating.

2nd row looks like it has a 60:40 split with a reclining function. Electrically reclining or not, only time will tell. If it is electrically reclining, Mahindra might implement a couple of switches in boot area to elegantly fold the 2nd-row seats. This liberates even more space than what we can already see in these spy shots.

Within the boot area, we can see there is a regular hatch-style liftback tailgate opening. This tailgate is electrically operated as seen in the video and might have gesture control as well. Another element these spy shots confirm is a fixed glass roof. BE.05 test mule standing beside it, also has a fixed glass roof.

New details on the inside

Lighting elements on this particular Mahindra XUV700 EV Coupe (XUV.e9) were partially camouflaged. Recent spy shots while the car was being loaded on an airplane, showed uncamouflaged production-spec lighting elements on XUV.e9. Those spy shots also showed the brand new logo dedicated to XUV.e lineup.

On the inside, new spy shots show almost the same interior and switchgear as ICE XUV700 already been on sale for the past couple of years. Primary changes are a new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a free-standing triple screen setup, and a new gear sophisticated gear selector, an upcoming HUD and a frameless auto-dimming IRVM we saw with XUV3XO.

Powertrains-wise, we should expect a battery pack of up to 80 kWh of capacity along with single-motor and dual-motor AWD layouts for maximum performance. Launch is likely to happen in 2025.

