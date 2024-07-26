Mahindra XUV700 EV Coupe Interiors Spied – Dashboard, Sunroof, Seats, Steering

Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 EV Coupe (XUV.e9) is likely to pack 80 kWh battery powering up to two electric motors with 200 km/h top speed

Testing for Mahindra’s INGLO platform based vehicles is going in full swing. We have managed to get our hands on spy shots of XUV.e8, XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUV engineering test mules across the country. The latest spy shots show the interiors of Mahindra XUV700 EV Coupe (XUV.e9) in full detail. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra XUV700 EV Coupe

With electric vehicles taking more prominence than they ever did, more OEMs are taking the electric route. Mahindra is no exception and sells XUV400 in India. However, the company is on the verge of launching its INGLO platform-based born electric vehicles that will play a major role in Mahindra’s global expansion strategies.

In the recent past, we posted XUV.e9’s interiors while it was loading on a plane, ready to be shipped abroad. For testing or for shooting TVCs, we presumed. But those test mules had a lot of testing equipment and were not very clear, showing fewer details about Mahindra’s upcoming electric coupe SUV.

The new spy shots, however, show XUV.e9’s interiors in full clarity, revealing a lot more details we couldn’t grasp with previous spy shots. For starters, we can see that Mahindra XUV700 EV Coupe (XUV.e9) shares a lot of its switchgear and almost all of its components with XUV700. This is not a bad thing as XUV700 is quite a feature-loaded offering.

Dashboard is the same as Mahindra XUV700’s, but we get a new free-standing triple-screen setup that takes centre stage. Dual-zone climate control panel and AC vents, headlight control stalk, wiper control stalk, interior door trims, centre console, seats, armrests and other attributes are the same as those of XUV700.

What are the changes?

Apart from the new triple-screen layout that we mentioned above, there are a lot of new elements that these new spy shots show. For starters, there is a new twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo (Tata Motors vibes here). It is leather-wrapped and has horn pads at the ends for easy reach with thumbs (love it).

Centre console still retains the lovely physical infotainment dial from XUV700, but there is a new and fancier gear selector with Blue accents. There seem to be extra speakers with XUV.e9 as suggested by the grill at the top of door trims, but this might just be a non-functional pattern too. What will be functional, though, is a hollow space on the dashboard which will be populated by a large HUD in the future.

The illuminated logo we mentioned on XUV.e9 is likely to be specific to XUV.e lineup. This is a brand new logo, which looks an infinity. It is different than Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo. So, we get old oval Mahindra logo for CVs, Twin Peaks for PVs, a new “Infinity” logo for XUV.e range and BE logo for, well, BE range of vehicles.

We also get a closer look at the leather seats as well as the fixed glass roof. Powertrains-wise, we expect Mahindra XUV700 EV Coupe (XUV.e9) to pack up to an 80 kWh battery and an option for dual motor AWD layout with around 200 km/h top speed. Launch is likely to happen in 2025 and will rival Tata Safari EV.

1 of 9

Also read – Mahindra BE.05 base model gets unique fascia