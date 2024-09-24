Mahindra XUV700 EV Interior Spied – Shows Triple Screen Layout

Mahindra XUV700 EV (XUV.e8) will primarily rival Harrier EV and Safari EV from Tata Motors – Launch will probably happen in 2025

After launching Thar Roxx in India, Mahindra Auto is taking decent strides in expanding their portfolio. Soon, the company will launch a slew of EVs, starting with XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV), which has been spied in close-to-production form. These spy shots show car’s interiors and the massive triple-screen layout it will come equipped with. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra XUV700 EV Interior Spied

One of the most popular car manufacturers in India, Mahindra Auto, has been expanding its portfolio with innovative and trendy products. Based on their newly developed born-electric INGLO platform, Mahindra has showcased as many as five products spread across BE and XUV.e sub-brands.

First of these five to launch, is likely to be XUV.e8, which is an electrified version of XUV700 ICE SUV already on sale. Test mules of Mahindra XUV700 EV have been frequent owing to intensified testing. The latest spy shots are thanks to automotive enthusiast Deepen Patwa who spotted this test mule in Nashik.

Where design is concerned, Mahindra XUV.e8 is very closely associated with XUV700. Previous test mules have confirmed the same and the only design changes are likely to be concentrated at the front with a brand new fascia. New spy shots show car’s exteriors from the side and a glimpse of XUV.e8’s interior.

From the side, Mahindra XUV.e8 electric car gets a new set of alloy wheels, which have been spotted before. We can see similar flush door handles along with a charging port at the same location as XUV700’s fuel filler. Powertrain-wise, Mahindra XUV700 EV may get up to 80 kWh battery with around 500 km of claimed range. Previous spy shots have confirmed a rear motor on XUV.e8, hinting at a dual-motor AWD setup too.

Triple display bonanza

Main highlight of these spy shots is the dashboard which can be seen with minimal camouflage. The dashboard is dominated by three 10.25-inch (speculated) screens. Centre one is the main infotainment screen and will support touch inputs along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay projection.

The driver’s display will be a non-touch panel and will show car’s instrumentation along with a few vehicle-related details along with navigation info. The third screen will also be a touch panel, dedicated to front passenger. The functions of this display are still unknown and it is interesting to see how Mahindra implements it.

Will this display act as an extension of main infotainment screen? Will it be a hybrid of both infotainment and instrumentation? Or, is it just a gimmick? Only time will tell. In these spy shots, this third display seems to be showing music or radio controls. Also, the driver looks like he is operating instrument screen by touch, which might not be the case.