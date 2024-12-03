Mahindra XUV700 EV To Launch as XEV 7e – New Photos Leak

With just RWD setup, XEV 9e quotes just 6.8 seconds to 100 km/h and Mahindra XEV 7e with dual-motor AWD setup might be quicker

With a mission to redefine Indian electric SUV market and set a much bigger spectacle at the global stage, Mahindra launched BE 6e and XEV 9e. These were the first Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs to launch and there are more to follow. The third offering will be called XEV 7e and it is basically an electric version of XUV700.

Mahindra has trademarked XEV 7e name in India and the images of this vehicle have been leaked as well. These leaked images suggest that XEV 7e will be a non-coupe version of recently launched XEV 9e, sharing almost all of their features and equipment. The main difference is that XEV 7e offers third-row seating, something XEV 9e doesn’t.

XUV700 EV To Launch as XEV 7e

Mahindra’s naming strategies are not exactly the most popular out there, often playing with letters and numbers rather than words. For Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs, the company has chosen XEV and BE as the new sub brands, launching one vehicle in each. Now, XEV sub brand will get a new offering called XEV 7e.

The company has filed for a trademark of XEV 7e name alongside XEV 9e. Both trademark applications were filed on the same day and status for both reads ‘Formalities Chk Pass’. While Mahindra was expected to launch XEV 7e alongside XEV 9e and BE 6e, that was not the case.

As seen in leaked pictures, XEV 7e looks finalised and production ready as it was tested alongside XEV 9e and BE 6e. Mahindra might be saving XEV 7e launch for the future, when the buzz around XEV 9e and BE 6e lowers. Which is highly unlikely, considering the caliber they pack and the response they have garnered.

What to expect?

XEV 7e is essentially an electrified version of XUV700 ICE mid-size SUV on sale in India. Where design is concerned, it gets the front fascia and dashboard layout from XEV 9e, while the side profile and rear section are carried over from XUV700. There are new wheel designs with XEV 7e and it is the only Mahindra Electric Origin SUV with a panoramic sunroof.

Apart from the 3rd-row seating, XEV 7e looks a lot like that of XEV 9e on the inside. XEV 7e has a few unique attributes as it gets captain chairs in the 2nd row. We get the same triple screen layout, new steering wheel with illuminated logo, 1400W 16-Speaker Harman Kardon audio system, VisionX HUD, powered tailgate, ambient lighting, Level-2+ ADAS suite and more.

Where powertrains are concerned, leaked pictures of XEV 7e show a dual-motor layout and traction modes like ‘Snow’ for off-roading scenarios. Notably, XEV 9e and BE 6e did not come with dual motors. Combined performance output might be over 350 bhp and 450 Nm along with improved acceleration figures.