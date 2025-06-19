Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Interior Spied – Reveals Triple Screen Setup

XUV700 has been a transformational vehicle for Mahindra which marked the company’s successful attempt to incorporate advanced cutting edge technology and infuse premiumness. Mahindra is working on a facelift for XUV700 and for the first time, recent spy shots are showing interiors of XUV700 facelift ahead of launch. Let’s take a closer look at what is on offer.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Interior

One of India’s largest automakers, Mahindra, is currently working on multiple projects. The most interesting and buzz-generating one is definitely the new Bolero or Thar Sports (both not officially confirmed). The company is also developing Thar facelift, XUV3XO EV, XEV 7e, BE Rall-E and XUV700 facelift.

Sticking with XUV700 facelift, it is expected to come with a bunch of new features and a design refresh. In these recent spy shots, we can see Mahindra XUV700 facelift test mule is fully camouflaged and hides the design changes. At least most of them. We can spot a new front grille that will establish an aggressive appeal.

Headlights might be temporary makeshift solution while future test mules are likely to feature finalised elements. These circular LED projector headlights may be taken from Thar Roxx and will not make it to the final version. Front bumper might get a refresh to establish a visual distinction too.

On this particular test mule, there are no changes in its side profile and rear section. It continues with the same alloy wheel design and rear tail lights. This hints that Mahindra may implement changes only to the fascia or future test mules might pack more changes to side and rear designs, with inspiration from XEV 7e.

Triple Screen Dashboard

On the inside, Mahindra XUV700 facelift is spotted with a triple screen setup on this particular test mule. This could be the same triple 10.2-inch screen implementation that we first experienced in XEV 9e. Rival brands are also coming up with triple screen setups, notably the Tata Sierra.

Apart from the triple screen setup, we wish Mahindra XUV700 gets a few missing features like rear ventilated seats, rear wireless charging pad, an auto-dimming IRVM, self parking features, digital key, a powered ottoman for rear occupants, dedicated climate zone for 2nd row occupants and more.

Powering Mahindra XUV700 facelift will be the same set of powertrains as current model – a 2.0L Turbo Petrol and a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Mahindra is likely to retain AWD option with Diesel automatic in higher trims too. Launch might happen in 2026.

