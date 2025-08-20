Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Interiors Spied – New Details Leaked Before Launch

Mahindra XUV700 facelift is one of the hottest and most anticipated launches in India and the spy shots keep on fueling speculations. Last set of spy shots showed the headlight design of XUV700 facelift and the latest ones by automotive enthusiast Melli Tom show the updated interiors and lend insight as to what we can expect from this upcoming D-Segment SUV.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Interiors Spied

One of the best-selling D Segment SUVs on sale in India, XUV700 has been a revolutionary product for Mahindra. It brought along with it many segment-first features and was known to be a specced-out vehicle, which appealed to target audience, happily shelling out the asking price Mahindra XUV700 commanded.

When a vehicle of this popularity is being updated, anticipation is off the roof. For the first time, interiors of Mahindra XUV700 facelift have been spied and they reveal a lot of new elements that were never offered with current model. The main new element seen with XUV700 facelift’s interior is a triple screen setup on dashboard like XEV 9e.

Other notable interior elements seen on these latest spy shots include a new steering wheel which is likely to get an illuminated Mahindra Twin Peaks logo. Steering-mounted controls might be similar to the ones seen on XEV 9e. Centre console can also be shared with XEV 9e, which was already similar to current XUV700.

We can see Mahindra switching from Sony audio system to Harman/Kardon as one of the speaker grills clearly shows new branding. Is it the same 16-speaker 1400W audio system seen with XEV 9e? Only time will tell. Spy video shows the presence of an auto-dimming IRVM, which is a welcome feature currently missing on outgoing model.

Exterior design changes

On the outside, the latest spy shots of Mahindra XUV700 facelift show a new LED DRL signature, which was not seen with previous spy shots. Previously, it was speculated that XUV700 facelift would carry forward XEV 9e’s fascia, which is not the case. Wheels were fully camouflaged to leave any imagination to onlookers.

A new and larger front grille with vertical slats and a new front bumper with radar module for ADAS can also be seen in these spy shots. Powertrains are likely to be similar to current model with the same 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine and a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine, mated to both manual and automatic gearbox options along with optional AWD.