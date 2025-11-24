Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Interiors Spied Up Close – New Details Leaked

Mahindra Auto stepped into a new era of tech-forward approach in 2021 with the launch of XUV700. This was the vehicle that put pressure on Mahindra’s rival brands to innovate and compete to the highest level. Fast forwarding to the fag end of 2025 and Mahindra XUV700 facelift looks like it is inching towards its final production version.

There is a good probability of Mahindra renaming XUV700 as XUV7XO too. Recent spy shots by automotive enthusiast Gokul Nath show the interiors of Mahindra XUV700 facelift in greater detail, revealing more interior changes and updates before a definitive launch which could happen in 2026.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Interiors Spied

XUV700 facelift testing is going on in full swing and the recent spy shots show greater detail of this upcoming mid-size SUV’s interiors. For starters, we will get a new two-spoke steering wheel which is likely to get an illuminated Mahindra Twin Peaks logo. This steering wheel will get a dual-tone Brown and Black leatherette wrap too.

Similar Brown leatherette extends to the dashboard as well with a soft touch feel to uplift overall cabin ambiance. While outer AC vents on this new dashboard are retained, XUV700 facelift gets new central AC vents with chrome highlights for a premium appeal. Other notable improvements include the addition of auto-dimming IRVM and premium Harman Kardon speakers.

There is a Diesel sticker on rear windshield and the gear selector is from an automatic variant, suggesting that this test mule is powered by a Diesel Auto powertrain combination. The interiors of this test mule are still camouflaged and get a major clutter from wires and other testing equipment.

The main highlight of Mahindra XUV700 facelift (XUV7XO) continues to be its triple screen layout, similar to what we saw with XEV 9e. This triple screen layout consists of three 12.3-inch screens – one for infotainment, one for instrumentation and the third for co-driver entertainment. Rear entertainment is in the form of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) system.

Refreshed Design, New Features

On the outside, Mahindra XUV700 facelift gets a refreshed fascia with a more premium vibe. It gets a new grille, twin barrel projector LED headlights, revised LED DRLs and revised tail light signature. It seems to get multiple fog lights with cornering function too. Level-2 ADAS, all-four disc brakes, 360-degree camera and other elements will be carried over. It might get a HUD as well.

Interior features like panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, powered front seats with driver’s memory seats, multi-zone climate control, wireless smartphone integration, three-row seating and others will be carried over. Powertrains will be retained too – a 2.0L Turbo Petrol and a 2.2L Turbo Diesel, mated to either a 6MT or 6TC gearbox options.