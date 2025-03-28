Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Not Launching In 2025

Contrary to some media reports, Mahindra has no plans to introduce updates or launch a facelift to the XUV700 this year

Mahindra launched the XUV700 in August 2021 at an introductory price of Rs 11.99 lakh. As the SUV approaches the 3.5-year mark, there have been reports speculating a possible facelift or major update in 2025. However, the latest developments suggest otherwise.

No XUV700 facelift in 2025

As per prevailing industry norms, a facelift can be expected at a gap of around 3-4 years. In that context, the XUV700 qualifies to be launched in its facelift avatar. However, sources reveal that XUV700 will not be getting any new updates this year. Earlier this month, Mahindra had introduced the Ebony Edition of the XUV700. This is likely to be the last update for the SUV this year. Even during the 2025 festive season, XUV700 may not get any updates or special editions. However, discounts and special offers could be introduced for XUV700 during the festive season.

Earlier this month, Mahindra had also reduced prices of select variants of XUV700. These were applicable for specific models of the top trims – AX7 and AX7 L. Prices were reduced by Rs 45,000 for select AX7 variants and by Rs 75,000 for select AX7 L variants. The equipment list and powertrain options remain unchanged for these variants.

XUV700 continues to be segment leader even after 3+ years

Mahindra XUV700 has been a bestseller since its launch in 2021. Within one year of launch, XUV700 had amassed record bookings of 1.5 lakh units. At times, the waiting period for XUV700 was up to 18 months for specific variants. With increased production, wait time for XUV700 is currently in the range of around 2-4 weeks.

XUV700 continues to dominate the mid-size SUV segment. Data from February 2025 reveals that Mahindra XUV700 had sales of 7,468 units, a segment market share of more than 26%. In the month, XUV700 had registered YoY growth of 14.08%. Sales in the corresponding period last year were at 6,546 units. XUV700 is ahead of its rivals by a significant margin. The confidence it had built with customers at the time of launch continues even today after more than three years.

Mahindra XUV700 has a strong road presence and packs in a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include dual 10.25-inch screens, Alexa built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV has ventilated front seats, dashcam, premium audio system with 12 speakers, wireless charging and leatherette seats. Users can access a comprehensive range of connectivity features via the Adrenox Connect app.

XUV700 is among the safest SUVs in India with 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests. Some of the key highlights include best-in-class 7-airbags, latest-gen ESP, 360° surround view, adaptive cruise control, driver drowsiness detection and tyre pressure monitoring system. XUV700 also offers a comprehensive range of ADAS features. It includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist and high beam assist.