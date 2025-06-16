Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied For The First Time – New Front?

Mahindra is currently India’s leading brand in D SUV segment with Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, Thar Roxx and XUV700 on sale. The company wants to further dominate this segment with an updated XUV700 facelift that has been spied testing for the very first time. Changes are immediately evident at the front. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied

In a recent video from TamilMotors360, we can see the first ever (spotted) Mahindra XUV700 facelift test mule with full camouflage. Because there are early test mules, we don’t see a lot of changes in terms of design. This test mule still shares majority of the design elements and components with current XUV700.

Speaking of, the current Mahindra XUV700 has remained unchanged ever since it was launched in August 2021. The company is not expected to launch XUV700 facelift in 2025, but is likely to do so in 2026. When launched in 2026, Mahindra could rename this vehicle to XUV7XO, in keeping with its current naming strategy.

Where design changes are concerned, we can only see revisions at the front, where Mahindra is offering a bolder new grille. This new grille features vertical slats that are more slanted than what is seen with current model. Lower grille looks like it is the same, but may be different underneath its camouflage.

Fog lights are not visible in this test mule, which might be removed or hidden beneath the camouflage. The primary change that pops out and is immediately visible are the new circular headlights. However, these look like they are Thar Roxx headlights that Mahindra is temporarily using for this test mule as a makeshift solution, while final version will feature dedicated headlights.

XUV700 Facelift or XUV7XO?

Alloy wheel design, side silhouette and rear tail lights look the same as current model. This could change in future test mules of XUV7XO or XUV700 facelift. There’s also a possibility that Mahindra will only change the front design, while keeping side and rear design similar to current model. Like a small nip and tuck.

We hope there are more features with Mahindra XUV700 facelift or XUV7XO including front and rear ventilated seats, a triple screen setup on dashboard like XEV 9e, rear ottoman, digital key, self park features, upgraded Harman audio with Dolby support and an auto-dimming IRVM, which is long overdue and a major oversight.

Powertrains are likely to be the same – a 2.0L Turbo Petrol (197 bhp, 380 Nm) and a 2.2L Turbo Diesel (up to 182 bhp, 450 Nm). 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will continue to be on offer. There are talks about Mahindra developing range-extending Plug-in Hybrid Electric cars, which may not be a part of XUV700 facelift or XUV7XO.