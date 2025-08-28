Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied Up Close – New Details Revealed

XUV700 is a landmark vehicle for Mahindra Auto as it helped navigate the brand into premium D segment SUVs in a much more appealing manner. It was a way ahead of its time and forced rival brands to innovate and meet its benchmark. Mahindra is on the verge of updating this SUV for the first time since launch.

While there isn’t a concrete timeline revealed for the launch of XUV700 facelift, there have been multiple test mule sightings and corresponding spy shots. One such recent test mule sighting reveals XUV700 facelift from up close, showing design details about this upcoming D Segment SUV.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied Up Close

Ahead of its launch speculated to happen in 2026, there have been multiple test mule sightings of XUV700. Latest spy shots leaked on social media show XUV700 facelift from up close. This unit is fully camouflaged from front to rear. This test mule is not of XEV 7e (XUV700 EV), but of ICE XUV700 facelift as suggested by its open front grille.

We can see the new LED headlight setup which could be projector based instead of reflectors. While it can’t be seen in these spy shots, previous spy shots have revealed LED DRL signature of XUV700 facelift, which look like they are a more refined version of current C-shaped LED DRL signature.

There are front parking sensors too and a similarly shaped bonnet. Side profile is more or less identical to the current model and it will get new alloy wheel design. Flush pop-out door handles and side body cladding will be present with XUV700 facelift. Rear tail lights have been camouflaged here, but previous spy shots have shown same units as current model.

Overhauled interiors

A shark-fin antenna, a rear spoiler, rear washer and wiper and a redesigned rear bumper are other notable elements. On the inside, Mahindra XUV700 facelift will get a triple-screen dashboard layout seen on XEV 9e and upcoming XEV 7e (electric version of XUV700), which no rival has currently implemented.

With XUV700 facelift, Mahindra is moving from Sony speakers to Harman / Kardon speakers and we hope they are 16 in total with 1400W peak output. Steering wheel also looked like it is shared with XEV 9e and XUV700 is finally getting an auto-dimming IRVM. There might be an ADAS Level-2+ system with this SUV with self parking features too.

Mahindra is likely to retain the same 2.0L Turbo Petrol and 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine options as current model, offered with both 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. Optional AWD and a choice for 2-row or 3-row seating layout might be on offer too. It rivals the likes of Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector and Hector Plus among others.

