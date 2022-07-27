Mahindra XUV700 Features Updated – Some Added, Some Deleted

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function is now being offered exclusively with XUV 700 AX7 L AT variant only

Mahindra XUV700, the company’s flagship SUV, will soon celebrate its 1st year of launch in India. Launched on 15th August 2021, the XUV700 has seen a total of 1.5 lakh bookings in 11 months of launch. Demand is high but the company also faces constraints in shortage in supplies of vital components thereby leading to long waiting periods. For example, the top spec XUV700 AX7L uses a couple of hundred chips.

Waiting period of Mahindra XUV700 currently ranges from 18-24 months and the company seeks to ramp up production from a current monthly average of 4,000-6,000 units. Prices range between Rs. 13.18 lakh for base trim to Rs. 24.58 lakh for top spec variants (all prices ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700 Feature Update

Following the launch of Mahindra Scorpio N SUV, the company has decided to bring in some changes to the XUV700. Some features have been added while some have been deleted. The variants on which these changes in features are brought about are the MX, AX3, AX5, AX7 and AX7 L.

Latest changes made to these variants of XUV700 see some deletions of features. Mahindra XUV700 MX loses its rear parking sensors, height adjustable driver seat, rear spoiler and follow me home headlights. The AX3 trim sees its rear wiper and defogger and selective unlock for doors and boot-lid features being deleted.

AX5 and AX7 will no longer receive LED sequential turn indicators. Mahindra has also done away with the adaptive cruise control feature on XUV700 AX 7 L MT trim and now the AX7 gets only normal cruise control. Conversely, there are some added features as well. The top spec AX7 L AT trim is seen with adaptive cruise control and start stop function and AX7 L variant gets LED sequential turn indicators.

Apart from these changes, Mahindra XUV700 SUV continues with all features it received at the time of launch. In terms of safety, it gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well as Forward Collision Warning. These offer features such as driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition, etc. Apart from these, the XUV700 also sees a total of 7 airbags, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, blind spot monitoring and 360 degree parking camera.

These features along with a sturdy body shell has seen the Mahindra XUV700 receive a 5 Star rating in Global NCAP. The SUV scored 16.03 out of 17 in adult occupation and 41.66 out of 49 points in adult and child occupation.

Mahindra XUV700 Engine Specs

Mahindra XUV700 SUV is offered in two engine options. There is a 2.0 liter turbocharged petrol unit that offers 200 hp power and 380 Nm torque. The 2.2 liter turbo diesel engine is in two states of tune with one offering 155 hp power and 360 Nm torque and the other capable of 185 hp power and 420 Nm torque. The engines get either mated to a 6 speed manual or a 6 speed torque convertor automatic transmission. In its segment, the XUV700 competes with other SUVs such as the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

