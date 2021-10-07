Mahindra XUV700 First 25k Units Sold Out In 1 Hour – Prices Increased

Mahindra XUV700 bookings opened officially earlier today at 10 AM – First 25,000 units got sold out in 57 minutes

A few days ago, Mahindra revealed full price list of the new XUV700 SUV. Priced from Rs 11.99 lakhs for the XUV700 MX petrol variant and going up to Rs 22.89 lakhs for top of the line XUV700 AX7 A AWD diesel. These are introductory prices and are applicable only to first 25,000 buyers after which prices will see an upward revision.

XUV700 Bookings Closed – Prices Increased

All 25,000 units from the first batch of XUV700 bookings are now sold out. Mahindra revealed on their website that the bookings are now closed. XUV700 bookings will now reopen tomorrow, 8th October with revised prices, which can be seen in the table below.

Price protection is only valid for first 25,000 buyers. From now on, all customers will have to pay the price which is valid at the time of delivery. That means there it is not guaranteed that you will be buying your XUV at the new prices above. There are changes you may get at a higher price than listed above, depending when your delivery is. Mahindra will reveal details about delivery timeline on 10th October. Deliveries of petrol variants will precede that of diesel variants.

XUV700 vs Rivals

While the design of a car is a purely subjective thing and comes down to personal preference, XUV700 gives its arch-rivals a run for their money in this category. In terms of dimensions, the Hector siblings clearly trump the others as they are the longest in this space at 4720mm while XUV700 comes second at 4695mm. Harrier and Safari offer the widest cabin at 1894mm. Wheelbase on offer is more or less similar for the SUVs while Safari is the tallest among all at 1786mm.

Speaking of performance, XUV700 clearly outclasses all its rivals in this aspect. Both its petrol and diesel are more powerful and punchier than the ones offered in the rivals SUVs. In fact, the Tata siblings do not offer a petrol engine as of now. The petrol engine in XUV700 cranks out 200 PS and 380 Nm while the oil burner pumps out 185 PS and 420 Nm (450 Nm in AT) of torque.

Mahindra is offering manual as well as automatic transmissions in both engine options whereas MG is offering options of one manual and two automatic gearboxes in the petrol mill. However, MG doesn’t offer an automatic gearbox option on the diesel powertrain. Another critical functionality offered by Mahindra is the option of an all-wheel drive which the other two brands don’t.

Features on offer

Both Mahindra and MG offer a wide range of features on their respective offerings, this is where Tata prodigies lag behind. Common features such as LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system and connectivity techs such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are offered in SUVs. Connected car tech is offered by all three manufacturers, however, MG and Mahindra offer a wider range of features than Tata.

Surprisingly, Tata offers its connected car tech iRA in Safari but not with Harrier. However, XUV700 hits it out of the park with niceties such as Amazon Alexa Built-in and Level 2 Autonomous features under ADAS (Advanced Driver’s Assistance System). Safety such as six airbags, rear parking camera, traction control, electronic stability control and automatic headlamps are offered in the SUVs in this space.