Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Automatic 7 Seater Petrol – RTO Registration Starts

Mahindra XUV700 delivery is yet to start in India – First unit will be delivered on 30th Oct, 2021

Its been a long wait for Mahindra XUV700 fans. The day is not far when the deliveries of their favourite SUV will finally start. Mahindra will first deliver petrol variants of XUV700, while deliveries of XUV700 diesel variants will start next month.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Automatic 7 Seater

Ahead of start of delivery, a photo of white Mahindra XUV700 has gone viral on social media with registration no MH04KX0700. As per the Vahan data, the said Mahindra XUV700, is top of the line AX7 variant with automatic transmission. It is the 7 seater variant. It also says that the registration date is 12th October 2021, just five days after the bookings were officially opened.

As per the photo shared by Mahindra XUV700 Instagram account, the owner of this white Mahindra XUV700 is Mohanish Gandhi, from Thane, Mumbai. But as per Vahan, the owner of this said SUV is Aditya Prakash Jakhete. A bit more searching reveals that Aditya is one of the Director / Partner at Salasar Autocrafts Pvt. Ltd.; which is an authorized dealership of Mahindra.

Mahindra has maintained that official deliveries of XUV700 will start on 30th October 2021. The delivery process will be decided by Mahindra in partnership with independent firms. Owners will be given their individual delivery timeline from 27th Oct onwards.

Mahindra XUV700 is powered by petrol and diesel engine options. A 2.0 liter mStallion petrol engine makes 197 hp power and 380 Nm torque. It is offered with either 6 MT or 6 AT transmission option. The 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine offers 182 hp power and 420 Nm torque in manual transmission going up to 450 Nm torque with AT.

Mahindra XUV700 comes in with an optional pack with a range of factory fitted accessories. These packs are available for both exteriors and interiors and come in at affordable prices.

Mahindra XUV700 Option Packs and Accessories

The Mahindra XUV700 will have accessories available for both exterior and interior. These accessories depend on variants for the XUV 700 that is being offered in two broad trims of MX and AdrenoX (AX) while the latter is available in AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants, as well as an optional Luxury pack for the top-end version.

Mahindra offers a special satin chrome grille that includes a front bumper upper applique, front bumper lower applique, upper grille applique, rear bumper lower garnish, wheel arch chrome garnish, ORVM chrome garnish, side body moulding and roof racks. The Satin Chrome kit is priced at Rs 16,799 and can also be bought piece meal with bumper upper and lower applique set at Rs 2,050 and Rs 3,050 respectively, Grille applique at Rs 1,895 and head lamp applique at 2,425. Wheel arch and ORVM applique sets are priced at Rs 4,570 and Rs 1,475 respectively while tail gate and rear bumper applique set is at Rs 2,359 and Rs 4,250 respectively.

Buyers can also opt for roof carriers, priced at Rs 21,000 per set and full body covers, priced from Rs 1,725 to Rs 3,800 depend on variant. Mahindra accessories for wheels are offered in three alloy wheel designs of 17-inch grey, 17-black and 18-inch grey.

