Mahindra XUV700 First Unit Rolls Out Of Production Plant

XUV700 comes with Mahindra’s new logo, new alloy wheels, flush type door handles, largest sunroof and AdrenoX interface for infotainment

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India on 14th August 2021. Priced from Rs 11.99 lakhs, it has now become THE buzzing topic among SUV buyers in the country. Right from entry level sub 4m SUV buyers (Brezza, Venue, Nexon, etc) to large SUV buyers (Hector, Safari, Compass) are talking about the new Mahindra in town.

Though the SUV has been launched, deliveries have not started. Bookings have started at dealer level, but these are unofficial. Mahindra is expected to start official bookings from next month.

Mahindra XUV700 Test Drive / Showroom Display

Production of the new Mahindra XUV700 has already started at the company plant. First unit recently rolled out, where employees performed a ceremony as well. The first batch of XUV700 for test drive and showroom display will get dispatched from later this month of early next month.

WeGuideAuto reports that from 2nd week of September, XUV700 will be available in showrooms across India for display. Test drives will commence soon after. Deliveries are expected to start later this year, most likely from October 2021.

Visual Updates

XUV700 will receive some feature updates as compared to those seen on the XUV500 apart from which it will also sport several segment first features. The production spec XUV700 will receive a vertical front grille extending to the headlamps which are also in a unique design.

LED DRLs, wrap around split headlamps, sharp crease lines add character to the exteriors of the upcoming SUV. It will also get sporty cladding all around, a silver finished bash plate and for the first time on any Mahindra vehicle, will see flush door handles.

Class Leading Features

A shark fin antenna, ‘Auto Headlamp Booster’ to illuminate dark roads when travelling at or above 80 km/h, and personalized safety alerts will be among the several class leading features to be seen on the XUV700. New AdrenoX interface for infotainment along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, voice commands by Amazon Alexa virtual assistant and Advance Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) as its other segment first features.

Mahindra XUV700 will be presented in two seating layouts of 5 seater and a 7 seater. It will be powered by the most powerful engines in its segment. This will include a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder mStallion, turbo charged petrol engine making 200 PS peak power. It will also get a 2.2 liter, 4 cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine offering 185 PS peak power. Both engines get manual and automatic gearbox options. Optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) is also on offer.

Once launched, Mahindra XUV700 compete with Tata Safari, Harrier, MG Hector Plus and Jeep Compass. Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV500 will be discontinued. The company has informed that they are planning an all new XUV500 which is set to arrive in early 2024. Next time XUV500 arrives, it will be a much smaller SUV than what it is today. Once launched, it will rival the Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV segment.