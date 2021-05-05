Mahindra XUV700 Flush Door Handle Design Patents Leak

The new flush-style door handles in XUV700 are safer and easier to use in comparison to conventional pop-out door handles

Countless spy shots and design renders of the upcoming new-gen XUV500, which is now officially named XUV700, have understandably started to miff our readers. The SUV has been in development for over two years now and its launch keeps getting delayed. The new XUV700 sports a number of updates over its spiritual predecessor.

New door handle design

This includes a new flush-style door handle over the claw-style units in the current model. Mahindra claimed that the claw-styled handles were inspired by the Cheetah’s paw. While these are unique in design, some owners felt awkward for daily usage. The carmaker has addressed this issue with a more modern and functional set of door handles.

Patent images of the new flush door handles have been leaked on the internet which reveals their characteristics and working to a certain extent. Mahindra refers to this technology as ‘A mechanically operated concealed door handle mechanism’, popularly known as flush door handles. Unlike the completely popping-out door handles like the ones in the Range Rover series, the new door handles in XUV700 are hinged at front and only pop out at the rear.

Benefits of new handles

A similar flush door handle setup is also found in Tesla Model 3, where the handles pop out at front and are hinged at rear. Such door handles are equipped with a different kind of mechanism which ensures that handles do not protrude out of the car’s body in normal circumstances contrary to conventional door handles. In the XUV700 case, when the key fob is operated, a lever section of a door handle protrudes out of the car door so that the user may be able to pull the handle to open the door.

The patents further reveal benefits of the concealed door handle mechanism over the ones used for conventional door handles. The former type has a simple and secured construction and is easily operable under different circumstances. Whereas the latter has a complex mechanism and is not easily operable under various circumstances. Furthermore, flush-type handles are safer to use and come with a profile that avoids hooking of finger rings.

Working mechanism

Given images also highlight the working mechanism of the new handles. Apart from the opening and closing functions of a door, the new door handles will also offer a push-lock and push-unlock mechanism. On seeing an isometric view of the new door handles it is concluded that it will be equipped with finger grooves or contours for comfortable and smooth access. Further, they will be provided with finger grooves or contours for comfortable and smooth access ensuring minimum friction.

Mahindra even claims that these handles are much safer than the older ones since the design restricts the complete grabbing of a lever which prevents a user’s fingers from getting caught between the lever. Such handles are equipped with at least one sensor which will send signals corresponding to their position whether deployed or at rest. These signals from the handles will further be analysed and dispatched in the form of audio or visual to the car’s infotainment system.

With a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in India, launch of new XUV700 is expected to be deferred to the end of the third quarter of 2020. It will be offered with two engine options- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

